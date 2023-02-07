Read full article on original website
XBB.1.5's prevalence jumps to 75%: 6 CDC updates
The highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 10. As of Feb. 11, XBB.1.5 accounted for 74.7 percent of U.S. cases, up from 65.9 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains...
Ochsner, supply companies form medical manufacturers group
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its supply company, SafeSource Direct, teamed up with seven U.S.-based medical device manufacturers to form the American Medical Manufacturers Association. The newly formed group aims to represent domestic companies that make personal protective equipment, according to a Feb. 8 news release from AMMA. Members include...
Avera Health reports overall $7M loss in 2nd half of 2022
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the country, reported a net loss of $7.1 million in the six months ending Dec. 31. While Avera's obligated group consisting of some of its main hospitals reported an operating income of $15.7 million for the period, other divisions, such as its insurance arms, dragged the consolidated operations figures down, contributing to the overall loss.
Higher commercial-to-Medicare rate ratios increases hospital profitability, study finds
Higher commercial-to-Medicare price ratios were associated with higher profit margins and more days of cash on hand for hospital systems, a study published Feb. 10 in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, led by researchers at the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute and Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health,...
CDC adds COVID-19 shots to routine vaccine schedules
The CDC's recommended immunization schedules for adults and children now include the COVID-19 vaccine. Although states decide on vaccination schedules, the inclusion of COVID-19 shots to the national recommendation means the vaccine's fees are waived for uninsured children when federal funds run out. That day is nearing as the COVID-19 public health emergency will end in May.
Chemicals in plastic may heighten the risk of diabetes in some women
Shower curtains, wallpaper, paints, toys and makeup are just a few of the items in daily life that contain phthalates, a common chemical used in plastics. Now, research suggests that the chemical may be traced to a higher risk of diabetes in white women — who were found to have anywhere between a 30 to 63 percent higher incidence of diabetes, according to the study.
Nurse viewpoint: Mandatory staffing ratios are the wrong fight
Mandatory nurse staffing ratios are a temporary solution to a larger issue and will not bring about the respect the profession deserves, Kathleen Bartholomew, MN, RN, a national speaker and nurse advocate, wrote in an op-ed for Nurse.org. Instead, nurses should be advocating for charge nurses to have the authority to set ratios on an hourly basis and "get as many nurses as they request. Period," she said.
WHO warns bird flu's risk to humans could increase: 6 updates
Avian flu has begun to spread to mammals, including minks, otters, foxes and sea lions, and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, warned that the risk to humans may begin to rise. "For the moment, the WHO assesses the risk to humans as low, but we cannot assume that...
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
Hawaii Pacific reports profit, but down on 2021
Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health reported net income of $25.3 million in 2022, approximately 52 percent down on 2021 figures of $53.4 million. The system's operating income totaled $6.4 million in 2022 compared with $14.1 million in 2021 as expenses rose about 8.6 percent to total $828.5 million. Long-term debt at...
Lee Health reports almost $190M operating income but overall 2022 loss
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health reported positive operating income of $189.7 million for fiscal 2022 even as it slipped into an overall loss of $3.3 million as the value of its investments declined. The positive operating income figure was approximately 13 percent lower than fiscal 2021 but significantly above the...
Mass General Brigham reports operating loss, but overall income up in latest quarter
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham reported a $1 million operating loss for its latest quarter as it continued to struggle with labor expenses. The six-community-hospital system actually reported an operating loss of $53 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 if exceptional items such as a pandemic-related federal grant is not included. Overall income totaled approximately $480 million, up from almost $105 million in 2021.
Retiring Conifer CEO lauded as 'selfless leader' in wake of canceled company spinoff
Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, took a moment during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 9 to recognize retiring Conifer Health Solutions CEO Roger Davis as a "selfless leader" as the revenue cycle management company will remain a subsidiary of the Dallas-based health system. Mr. Davis came to Conifer...
FDA warns pharmacies, healthcare staff to avoid drug with aluminum risk
The FDA warned healthcare workers and pharmacies on Feb. 9 not to use an unapproved potassium phosphates drug made by Hospira, a Pfizer company, in pediatric patients because the aluminum exposure can be up to double the agency's limit. Toxic exposure levels to aluminum can cause softening of the bones,...
Hospitals must partner with retail disruptors like Amazon and CVS, AHA says
To compete with healthcare disruptors like Amazon and CVS, hospitals must partner with them and other Big Tech companies and boost convenience, access and virtual care, the American Hospital Association said in a Feb. 9 report. By 2030, nontraditional players will control an estimated 30 percent of the primary care...
The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets
Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
CVS, others oppose rule aiming to keep mailed drugs at safe temperatures
The nation's first rule to ensure shipped medications are protected from heating up or cooling down too much is facing strong opposition, including CVS Health, healthcare organizations and trade groups, NBC News reported Feb. 8. Oklahoma's pharmacy board introduced the rule in late 2022, and in early February, the board...
Kaiser posts $4.5B net loss in 2022 amid staff shortages, economic headwinds
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reported a net loss of $4.5 billion in 2022, down from a net income of $8.1 billion in 2021, according to its financial results released Feb. 10. Its operating margin dipped from 0.7 percent in 2021 to -1.3 percent in 2022. The swing from net income...
Shot-down Chinese balloon may affect US medical supply chain
After the U.S. shot down a "high-altitude object" hovering above Alaska's waters on Feb. 10 and a confirmed Chinese spy balloon the week prior, it's unclear what these actions mean for the U.S.-China medical supply chain. Some domestic medical supply companies are already leaning away from healthcare products made in...
GBMC Healthcare reports overall $33M loss as expenses and investments bite
Baltimore-based GBMC Healthcare reported an overall loss of $33.6 million for the six months ended Dec. 31 but saw a marked improvement in the final quarter of the year as investment values rose. While expense and investment values helped drag down the six-month figure, a relative rebound in investment returns...
