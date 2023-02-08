Read full article on original website
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion
Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Breaking: Ex-Ohio State Quarterback JT Barrett Lands New Job
Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has a new role with the Detroit Lions. Barrett, who was an offensive assistant on Dan Campbell's staff in the Motor City this past season, now has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach, the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Barrett will continue working ...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Kellen Moore
Following the Cowboys' playoff loss in January, the coaching staff parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It didn't take long for him to land the same position on the Chargers. On Thursday night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered his thoughts on Moore leaving Dallas. “I’m ...
Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable
For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Makes Opinion On Patrick Mahomes' Family Clear
Patrick Mahomes receives a ton of love from the NFL world when it comes to his production on the field. No one will question that. That being said, Mahomes' family has been criticized plenty of times over the past few years. Fans have trolled both his brother Jackson and his wife ...
NFL World Reacts To Packers President's Aaron Rodgers Announcement
On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy had a telling update on Aaron Rodgers. Murphy suggested there is no deadline for a potential decision from Rodgers. However, the Packers want to know the star quarterback's decision as soon as possible. "There hasn’t been a deadline. The ...
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's Announcement
When the Washington Commanders take the field in 2023, Sam Howell will likely be the starting quarterback. During an interview with ProFootballTalk this Wednesday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team isn't in the mix for the top quarterbacks on the trade market. In fact, he suggested the ...
T.J. Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On George Pickens
Add Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt to the list of people who are massive fans of wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens burst onto the scene this past season as a rookie and excelled in contested catch situations. It felt like every time Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett threw him the ...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Is Ready For The Super Bowl
On Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams enter this game with 14-3 records. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is clearly ready for the big game to begin. Earlier this Friday, Hunt posted a photo of herself wearing Chiefs gear on ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs
49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
