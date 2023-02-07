People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO