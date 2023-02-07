Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax
A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
Courthouse News Service
Property owners sue San Francisco over voter-backed vacancy tax
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — San Francisco property owners claim a new voter-approved law to tax people owning homes that remain vacant throughout the city violates their constitutional property and privacy rights. A coalition of property owners sued San Francisco and elected treasurer Jose Cisneros claiming the law is an...
KTVU FOX 2
Lawsuit accuses Oakland city officials of cover-up, files to overturn mayoral election
OAKLAND, Calif. - A petition filed in Alameda County alleges the mayoral election of Oakland is invalid and needs to be redone after a series of mistakes, coverups, and violations, petitioners said Friday. Marleen L. Sacks and the Alameda County Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland...
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley developer vows hunger strike ‘until death’ if city won’t let him build
SUNNYVALE — A home developer is taking an unusual and dramatic stand after the city halted work on his construction project. He’s on a hunger strike — and he says he won’t eat until his crews can get back to work. Navneet Aron, founder and CEO...
Gimme Shelter: Can an obscure law unleash a lot more housing in California?
With a majority of housing plans out of compliance with state housing law, developers could theoretically use a little-known law to kick building into high gear. On this week’s podcast, a housing law expert breaks down the untested “builder’s remedy.”
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
Mission resident, 87, faces eviction over rent debt
On Tuesday at the San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Curtis E.A. Karnow looked down from his bench toward defending counsel and sighed. “This is one of the most difficult cases I’ve had in over a decade,” he said. Before him was Alicia Flores, an 87-year-old resident of the...
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
San Francisco mayor no longer allowed to demand undated resignation letters
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Imagine getting a job but being told part of getting that job is you had to write and turn in your resignation letter, but not date it. Instead, your superiors will put a date on it if they decide to remove you. That’s exactly what happened to approximately 48 people within […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trump supporter in California bomb plot begs judge to accept plea deal that could net 9 years
One of the two Donald Trump supporters accused of plotting to firebomb Sacramento’s state Democratic headquarters building is asking a federal judge to accept a plea deal that would net him up to nine years in prison, and “begging you for a chance to redeem myself.”. In a...
Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money
The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
sfstandard.com
Wiener’s Big Ask in Sacramento: a Lifeline for BART, Muni
San Francisco transit officials delivered grim fiscal news on Tuesday: A looming structural deficit awaits as pandemic emergency funding is exhausted, threatening serious service cuts. At a seven-hour workshop, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) directors heard briefings from both Controller Ben Rosenfield and the agency’s new Chief Financial Officer...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
buzzfeednews.com
San Francisco's DA Says The Criminal Case Against A Cop Who Shot An Unarmed Black Man Was "Political" And Won't Take It To Trial
Prosecutors are planning to dismiss the case against the first San Francisco cop to face charges for killing someone while on duty after the alleged victim's family feared for months that the new district attorney wasn't serious about holding law enforcement accountable. In a Feb. 8 letter to California Attorney...
sfstandard.com
Deadly New Drug Ripping Through SF Is Narcan-Resistant, Users Say
People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
sfstandard.com
New SF Trader Joe’s Stalls as Billionaire Developer Mired in Corruption Scandal
San Francisco’s most anticipated Trader Joe’s store continues to lack an opening date as the new location’s developer is embroiled in an international corruption scandal. Hayes Valley residents have been waiting more than 10 years for a new grocery store to open at 555 Fulton St., a...
sfstandard.com
AI Workers Suddenly Most Popular Kids in San Francisco as Industry Parties Explode
Builders and founders from across the nation had gathered in a swanky “Cerebral Valley” office to mingle and enjoy the usual tech industry perks—free booze and canapes. Within minutes, The Standard had already been asked to demo someone’s product, and four others had introduced AI projects ranging from fanfiction to virtual reality.
There is a new deadly opioid showing up on San Francisco streets
It's poised to push the overdose death toll even higher.
