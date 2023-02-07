ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax

A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Courthouse News Service

Property owners sue San Francisco over voter-backed vacancy tax

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — San Francisco property owners claim a new voter-approved law to tax people owning homes that remain vacant throughout the city violates their constitutional property and privacy rights. A coalition of property owners sued San Francisco and elected treasurer Jose Cisneros claiming the law is an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money

The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Wiener’s Big Ask in Sacramento: a Lifeline for BART, Muni

San Francisco transit officials delivered grim fiscal news on Tuesday: A looming structural deficit awaits as pandemic emergency funding is exhausted, threatening serious service cuts. At a seven-hour workshop, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) directors heard briefings from both Controller Ben Rosenfield and the agency’s new Chief Financial Officer...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Deadly New Drug Ripping Through SF Is Narcan-Resistant, Users Say

People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA

