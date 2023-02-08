Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Travel warnings issued across Mexico due to cartel violence
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border officials sounded the alarm the week of Feb. 6 over an increase in criminal and cartel related activity south of the border. Travel warnings were triggered ahead of upcoming spring break vacations to deter individuals from traveling into Mexico over the holiday. KUSI’s Dan...
iheart.com
The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego
At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
kusi.com
California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the United States. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) introduced Assembly Bill 91 to make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. AB-91 would...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills
SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
Over a dozen people seen jumping from smuggling boat at Mission Beach
Witnesses see more than a dozen people jump from what U.S. Border Patrol says was smuggling boat. The incident happened at South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.
kusi.com
Resident under fire by city after fixing Windansea beach stairs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local homeowner decided to put a fresh coat of paint on the main staircase at Windansea Beach in La Jolla after filing multiple requests with the city to handle it. The city is not happy with the resident for completing the handiwork on his...
San Diego Channel
Quarantine declared for citrus in Rancho Bernardo
A disease that can cause serious damage to citrus trees is now in San Diego County. Click here to learn more.
kusi.com
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common every month across the United States. Used catalytic converters are worthless in the U.S. but the rare metals within can be melted down and sold. One family and Oceanside dealt with an attempted theft early Tuesday morning, Feb....
Cooler and Possibly Rainy Weekend in Forecast for San Diego County
It will be cool and windy with a chance of rain this weekend in San Diego County. “A low pressure system will impact Southern California this weekend, with much cooler temperatures, breezy onshore winds and cloud cover blanketing the region,” the National Weather Service said. “Scattered showers will develop...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
kusi.com
San Diego Humane Society pup to participate in Puppy Bowl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time, the San Diego Humane Society will have their very own puppy competing in the Puppy Bowl. The terrier mix named Erin will compete on Team Fluff at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with details.
kusi.com
San Diego celebrates National Pizza Day!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day in the United States. This means that San Diegans had an excuse to eat plenty of the delicious, Italian-inspired American dish on Thursday. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at pizza joint Buona Forchetta in Coronado where the founder and...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
kusi.com
One dead, two injured in Fallbrook shooting
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting in Fallbrook left two injured and one dead. One victim was taken to a local hospital. Their status is unknown. The second victim’s status is also unknown. The Sheriff’s Dept. says there is no active shooter threat at this time.
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
kusi.com
San Diego Community College District plans to fire 3 more unvaccinated staff members
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three San Diego Community College District employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption. Reportedly, between 35 and 40 individual employees remain unvaccinated and several are under...
San Diegans urged to look closely at heart health
Some families around San Diego County are hoping their stories will encourage others to get heart health screenings.
NBC San Diego
Citrus Disease Forces Fruit Quarantine for Residents in Rancho Bernardo
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after a citrus tree disease was discovered during routine inspections. The disease known as, Huanglongbing, or HLB, isn't harmful to humans or animals, but it can cause citrus trees to...
