San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Travel warnings issued across Mexico due to cartel violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border officials sounded the alarm the week of Feb. 6 over an increase in criminal and cartel related activity south of the border. Travel warnings were triggered ahead of upcoming spring break vacations to deter individuals from traveling into Mexico over the holiday. KUSI’s Dan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego

At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills

SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common every month across the United States. Used catalytic converters are worthless in the U.S. but the rare metals within can be melted down and sold. One family and Oceanside dealt with an attempted theft early Tuesday morning, Feb....
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Humane Society pup to participate in Puppy Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time, the San Diego Humane Society will have their very own puppy competing in the Puppy Bowl. The terrier mix named Erin will compete on Team Fluff at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego celebrates National Pizza Day!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day in the United States. This means that San Diegans had an excuse to eat plenty of the delicious, Italian-inspired American dish on Thursday. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at pizza joint Buona Forchetta in Coronado where the founder and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

One dead, two injured in Fallbrook shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting in Fallbrook left two injured and one dead. One victim was taken to a local hospital. Their status is unknown. The second victim’s status is also unknown. The Sheriff’s Dept. says there is no active shooter threat at this time.
FALLBROOK, CA

