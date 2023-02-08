Read full article on original website
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Sailors Encounter Waving Sunfish off the Coast of San Diego: Viral VideoSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 18 points and No. 25 San Diego State held on to beat Utah State 63-61 on Wednesday night. Bradley made his first seven shots and went 7 of 9 from the field overall to help keep the Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 Mountain West Conference) atop the conference standings. “I like the way Matt turns up his game when it’s most needed and it was most needed tonight,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “He turned it up on the biggest stage for us.” Jaedon LeDee had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Micah Parrish added 12 points for San Diego State. The Aztecs’ top three scorers grabbed a combined 22 rebounds.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s list of most unique pizzas nationwide
When you think of pizza, you might think of the traditional toppings: pepperoni, cheese or maybe margarita. But some restaurants take the classic pies to the next level, including one pizzeria right here in San Diego.
New owners, new name for mall
One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
