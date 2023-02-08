LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 18 points and No. 25 San Diego State held on to beat Utah State 63-61 on Wednesday night. Bradley made his first seven shots and went 7 of 9 from the field overall to help keep the Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 Mountain West Conference) atop the conference standings. “I like the way Matt turns up his game when it’s most needed and it was most needed tonight,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “He turned it up on the biggest stage for us.” Jaedon LeDee had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Micah Parrish added 12 points for San Diego State. The Aztecs’ top three scorers grabbed a combined 22 rebounds.

