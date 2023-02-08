ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mountain West Reacts Results: San Diego State, March Madness, and more.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results. DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Over half of the voters believe San Diego State to the best team in the conference. There was no close #2 team. Four Tourney Teams. Over half are...
No. 25 San Diego State holds off late Utah State rally

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 18 points and No. 25 San Diego State held on to beat Utah State 63-61 on Wednesday night. Bradley made his first seven shots and went 7 of 9 from the field overall to help keep the Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 Mountain West Conference) atop the conference standings. “I like the way Matt turns up his game when it’s most needed and it was most needed tonight,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “He turned it up on the biggest stage for us.” Jaedon LeDee had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Micah Parrish added 12 points for San Diego State. The Aztecs’ top three scorers grabbed a combined 22 rebounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New owners, new name for mall

One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
