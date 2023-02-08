ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Criticism Is 'So Far From the Reality'

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago

The 33-year-old addressed the various criticism Pratt has faced in recent years.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt seem to have quite a happy life together, sharing two kids, Lyla , 2, and Eloise , 8 months, plus Jack , 10, whom Pratt shares with ex-wife Anna Faris . Still, Pratt's experienced his share of difficulties in the past few years in the form of intense public criticism.

Now, Schwarzenegger is addressing the scrutiny in a new interview and letting people know how far from the truth it is.

While speaking with The New York Times , the 33-year-old shared that she tries her best to not react to any of the mean comments, saying, "I see what people say. But I just know that it’s so far from the reality.”

Growing up as the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver , Schwarzenegger witnessed her fair share of public criticism, touching on how difficult it was "hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family ." But she said that her mother warned her against what she called the "never-ending" trap of trying to explain the truth.

One of the biggest instances in which Pratt faced heavy criticism was in November 2021, when he shared an Instagram post praising his wife and thanking her for giving him "a gorgeous healthy daughter." The post made no mention of anyone else, but people took it as an insult to Faris and their son, Jack, who was born prematurely.

The next year, Pratt opened up about the situation and aftermath in Men's Health , saying, "That is f----d up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f-----g bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden.”

Although Pratt and Faris divorced in 2018, the two appear to co-parent very well, with Jack hanging out with his half-siblings this past holiday season. Pratt even showed off Jack and Lyla inquisitively looking at their Elf on the Shelf figures on social media in late December .

