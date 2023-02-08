Read full article on original website
Texas Sports
No. 1 Women’s Tennis sweeps Washington, 4-0
SEATTLE — The No. 1 University of Texas Women's Tennis team (7-0) earned a 4-0 sweep against host Washington (5-2) on Friday evening in a Round of 16 match in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. With the win, the Longhorns advance to face No. 14 Iowa State in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Central (3:30 p.m. Pacific).
Texas Sports
No. 7 Men’s Tennis preview: Pepperdine
The Longhorns return home for a pair of weekend matches starting with Pepperdine on Friday at 4 p.m. CT at the Texas Tennis Center. Team Records: Texas (5-1, 0-0 Big 12), Pepperdine (1-4, 0-0 WCC) Live Stats: hookem.at/MTN-Stats. Live Video: hookem.at/MTN-Watch. Notes. -Pepperdine Series: Pepperdine leads, 11-10 Pepperdine leads the...
10 things to know as Kansas State plays at Texas Tech
Two dozen games into the college basketball season has been sparse time enough for certain teams to bear out a distinct identity. A thorough character examination is occasionally in order. For Kansas State, it failed a midterm exam with Texas’ Feb. 4 visit. Finals loom in only 30 days....
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Texas Football: 3 early enrollees standing out in winter workouts
Texas football is currently in the latter stages of winter workouts, with the start of spring ball just a few weeks ago. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will likely begin spring ball in early March as the annual Orange-White spring football game is set for April 15 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Receives Big-Time Raise
Texas Longhorns men's basketball interim head coach Rodney Terry has received a much-deserved raise amid an unprecedented season for the program.
Big 12 agrees to let Texas and Oklahoma leave conference a year earlier than planned
So much for two years of UT vs. UH. The two SEC-bound schools will still have to approve their earlier departures, but they're poised to leave earlier than the previously planned June 2025.
Sooners announce game one shift to OKC for OU-Texas
NORMAN, Okla. — Make it three straight meetings in Oklahoma City between the Sooners and their arch nemesis Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma and USA Softball announced Wednesday afternoon game one of the late March-early April series is moving from Marita Hynes Field to USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, the site of the Women's College World Series.
Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home
*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
Texas Sports
No. 5/6 Men's Basketball's Carr named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team
ATLANTA — University of Texas graduate guard Marcus Carr has been named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Carr is one of 30 players who are in position to be named as finalists for this season's Naismith Trophy, which is annually awarded to the nation's top men's and women's college basketball players.
Texas Tech Football: Biggest Impact Transfers for 2023
Texas Tech was one of the least active Power Five teams during the transfer portal period following the 2022 season. There was not a heap of impact players that left, and only a handful of new guys will be transferring in. But that’s not a bad thing. Texas Tech has retention of nine starters on offense and eighth starters on the defensive side of the ball. We’ll take a look here at the transfer portal additions that should have the biggest immediate impact for Tech in 2023.
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
Austin High School head baseball coach arrested for assault
Austin High School head baseball coach William Brown was arrested Thursday for assault, according to a letter from Austin High School Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford.
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Eric Regier resigns his post as Head Girls Basketball Coach
At the end of this school year, my family and I will be moving to Kansas City to be closer to our families. Therefore, I am resigning from my position as head basketball coach and teacher at Belton High School effective at the end of the current school year. Please know this was a tough decision because of the many great relationships we have made in the Belton community. It has been an honor and a privilege to teach and coach here at Belton High School. I am excited to see these girls succeed, and confident the next head coach will build on the strong foundation already established within the girls basketball program.
Renowned Central Texas barbecue pitmaster Tom Spaulding has died
A memorial is being held this Saturday.
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
