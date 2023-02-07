A Plethora of Plays at Tacoma Little Theater Companies Converge on Tacoma for the first round of this year’s AACTFEST competition

Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
This Secret Hideaway Seattle Bar Is So Cool, They Buzz You In
It’s a place so swanky, they had to hide it behind a bank vault. I’m talking about Needle & Thread, a secret hideaway speakeasy bar in Seattle. You’ll have to venture out to the Capitol Hill neighborhood to find this Washington bar that is located inside Tavern Law, which is not an actual law firm. You can't just walk in there and expect to be seated. It's so cool, they have to buzz you in.
gigharbornow.org
Two in Tow & On the Go: Three Mom Hacks for Walking the Tacoma Narrows Bridge with Kids
Being from Southern California, I’ve never lived in a town with bridges before. You know, besides the concrete jungle freeway overpass variety. But I’ve always been wowed by crossings that span a divide. And the surprisingly long, green-tone Tacoma Narrows Bridge, with its harrowing “Galloping Gertie” backstory, is no exception.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
q13fox.com
Cirque du Soleil heads to Seattle next month
The magic of Cirque Du Soleil is heading to the Seattle area. Here to tell us all about the fun in store are Artistic Director Alison Crawford and Acrobat Rafael Fatkhelyanov!
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
myedmondsnews.com
After 38 years in Edmonds, Sound Styles to close March 31
Sound Styles, a women’s apparel and accessory boutique in downtown Edmonds, will be closing its doors for good on March 31. “It is bittersweet to be closing after the best year the store has ever had,” said owner Jenny Murphy. “But it is time”. The mother/daughter...
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
Wine Walk Row gets a brand new tenant
The two biodynamic Oregon wineries are teaming up.
KOMO News
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Relay Restaurant Group to Expand with Bakery
Chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi will soon welcome their third restaurant, Relay Bake Shop.
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
fixhomelessness.org
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: New Communities, Grocery Stores, and Grants
Kensington Gardens Resort Living Community Reveals Newest Residence. Gig Harbor’s premium resort community Kensington Gardens recently wrapped up work on Hawksworth Villa. The 12-suite residence is one in a series of expansion plans within the picturesque 27-acre property. Get more details about its design details and amenities here. Tacoma...
Wiki Phung was headed to college then work, but she never arrived
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Nearly 32 years ago, a Shoreline college student vanished on her way to work. The investigation into Wiki Phung’s disappearance revealed a hidden life and several surprising suspects. “When somebody's taking your sister away from you, you don't heal. It's it's, you never heal. I...
KGW
$754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Washington Fred Meyer
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday's drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington's Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The winning ticket, the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, was sold on Feb. 5. The winner has...
Seattle woman robbed walking from parked car to her house
A woman was robbed in Seattle while she was walking from her parked car to her house, the Seattle Police Department said on Thursday. At 4:24 a.m., a woman was done working her shift at a casino and drove home. She parked in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue Southwest. She got out of her car and was walking to her house when she was poked in the back by a pistol, according to police. The robber demanded jewelry and stole the woman’s purse which had her phone, cash, and other items inside. The robber then walked away and might have gotten into a car. The woman wasn’t able to track her phone.
