KVAL
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
KVAL
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
KVAL
Oregon DOJ opens criminal investigation over OLCC head, others diverting rare bourbon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A criminal investigation is underway after reports surfaced that top officials with Oregon’s marijuana and alcohol regulating authority misused their position to purchase rare bottles of bourbon. An internal Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) investigation found the agency’s director, Steve Marks, and five other...
KVAL
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
KVAL
Oregon Dept. of Revenue says one-time $600 assistance payment not taxed
SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians who got a one-time assistance payment for $600 last June do not owe taxes on those payments. The Oregon Department of Revenue says based on the language in the legislation that created those payments, they always believed they weren't taxable. The IRS re-affirmed that on Friday.
KVAL
Masking mandate at Oregon health care facilities could be lifted soon, health officer says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's state health officer says "there's reason for optimism in the months ahead." Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitalizations for respiratory viruses have decreased significantly, which means the state may soon be able to lift its masking requirement in health care settings. He says we've reached a...
KVAL
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with new language accessibility, calculator function
SALEM, Ore. — The website for Oregon's paid leave program just got a refresh. The Paid Leave Oregon website is now accessible in six different languages, including Spanish and Chinese. The updates include a contributions calculator which lets people find out how much money comes out of their paycheck...
KVAL
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
KVAL
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
KVAL
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay
LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
