Oregon State

Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
OREGON STATE
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Dept. of Revenue says one-time $600 assistance payment not taxed

SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians who got a one-time assistance payment for $600 last June do not owe taxes on those payments. The Oregon Department of Revenue says based on the language in the legislation that created those payments, they always believed they weren't taxable. The IRS re-affirmed that on Friday.
OREGON STATE
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday

There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
OREGON STATE
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

