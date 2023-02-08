Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power
2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
Eyewitness News
17-year-old shot in hand during drive by shooting in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old from New Haven was shot in the hand during a drive by shooting earlier this evening. Police say they responded to Townsend Street at 4:23 PM to investigate a person shot. Officers located a 17-year-old New Haven resident who had been shot in...
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Catalytic Converter Thieves Chase Away
2023-02-09@11:28pm–#Fairfield CT– Patrol officers working in the neighborhood near the circle on the Post Road scare off catalytic thieves. They fled at a high rate in a gold-colored car and onto I-95, they were not pursued. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woo…
'A light to his family.' Man fatally shot in Bridgeport this week remembered by loved ones
Reed says police told his family Scales was "a random victim" killed during a robbery just three minutes after arriving on William Street to visit a relative.
ctexaminer.com
Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves
There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Several injuries in CT Bus crash
Several people were ambulanced to a hospital after a pickup truck rear-ended a CT bus in Seymour, Connecticut, Thursday night, on South Main Street
Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
NBC Connecticut
Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash
Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
