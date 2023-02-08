Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs
Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hairstyle. On Wednesday night (February 8th) the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that revealed she had bangs cut into her flowing hair and has returned to being a brunette. Kardashian showed it off to fans as she filmed herself in front of a mirror while modeling different pieces from her SKIMS collection.
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Mischa Barton: I was told to ‘sleep with’ Leonardo DiCaprio at age 19
Mischa Barton once claimed she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was just 19. In a 2005 interview, which has resurfaced following DiCaprio’s recent sightings with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, the “O.C.” star recalled how her then-publicist had urged her to bed the notorious playboy, who was 30 at the time. Barton, now 37, told Harper’s & Queen, which later rebranded as Harper’s Bazaar, that her rep said, “Go and sleep with that man” when they saw DiCaprio at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. What’s more, the “Sixth Sense” actress claimed she had been advised to do so “for...
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Jennifer Lopez Teases Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Moment
Jennifer Lopez teased her husband's "happy face" while promoting his new movie, days after a viral moment where it looked as if she was scolding Ben Affleck during the 2023 Grammy Awards. The "On the Floor" singer trolled her hubby on Instagram, sharing a trailer for his upcoming film AIR,...
