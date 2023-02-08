Read full article on original website
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
theperrynews.com
Sharon Phillips of Perry
Sharon Phillips, 80, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. A private burial will be held at the Violet Hill Cemetery at a later date.
kniakrls.com
Body found in bean field near Beech
At approximately 8:42 am this morning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle out in a bean field on a property southeast of Beech, Iowa in rural Marion County. Sheriff Sandholdt and a deputy arrived on scene and located the body of an adult...
Iowa Dog Named Sam Has Faithfully Walked Girl to Bus for Years
If someone asks you to prove that dog's really are man's best friend, show them this. A dog named Sam in Altoona, Iowa has faithfully walked this girl to her bus for years. Sam is a Golden Retriever, known for their pleasant disposition and loyalty. The American Kennel Club describes the breed as "intelligent, friendly and devoted". No doubt. This good boy exemplifies that constantly. Here's part of the backstory shared by Sam's owner from Altoona, Iowa:
theperrynews.com
Elsina Faber Sieck of Perry
Visitation for Elsina Faber Sieck, 98, of Perry will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 from 12-4 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. A private family burial will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Elsina died Feb. 8, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
Des Moines Comic Con Brings In Iowa Star And Other Big Names
Des Moines Comic Con is coming back for another year!. Last year, Iowa had its very own and very first Comic Con. Iowa Comic Con, now called Des Moines Comic Con, began last year as a celebration of fandom and all things comic book related. This year, the event is...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
theperrynews.com
Mirian Ferrusca de Perry
Miriam Ferrusca, 56, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
Park on Younkers site in Des Moines could open in May
DES MOINES, Iowa — Younkers’ flagship department store burned to the ground in 2014, and the corner of 7th and Walnut has been empty ever since. EMC Insurance has been constructing a park in its place, and now believes it will open in time for summer. In an e-mail to WHO 13, EMC Insurance communications […]
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Commercial property in Dallas County sells for $31.1 million
Property in De Soto occupied by Insurance Auto Auctions was purchased by an investment group based in San Diego, Calif., Dallas County records show. The nearly 60-acre parcel at 1000 Armstrong Drive in De Soto was sold for $31.1 million, records show. Realty Income Properties 31 LLC bought the property.
KCCI.com
Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?
FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
theperrynews.com
Wiese Park partially denuded as ash trees fall
City workers were busy again Friday in Wiese Park, culling ash trees as a result of the state’s infestation by the emerald ash borer. Assistant Parks Supervisor Mike Peterson said by the time toe work is complete, some 80 ash trees will have been removed from Wiese Park, representing about 30% of the park’s tree population.
theperrynews.com
‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen
ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelan Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Des Moines Business Record
More new projects planned at Southridge Mall
Southridge Mall, an aged retail center on Des Moines’ south side, continues to be revitalized, this time with the addition of a multifamily project and expansion of an auction company in space once occupied by a department store. Southridge “is a troubled asset and we’re working with [mall owners]...
KCRG.com
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
