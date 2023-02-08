ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State

For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week

It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Sharon Phillips of Perry

Sharon Phillips, 80, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. A private burial will be held at the Violet Hill Cemetery at a later date.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Body found in bean field near Beech

At approximately 8:42 am this morning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle out in a bean field on a property southeast of Beech, Iowa in rural Marion County. Sheriff Sandholdt and a deputy arrived on scene and located the body of an adult...
MARION COUNTY, IA
KICK AM 1530

Iowa Dog Named Sam Has Faithfully Walked Girl to Bus for Years

If someone asks you to prove that dog's really are man's best friend, show them this. A dog named Sam in Altoona, Iowa has faithfully walked this girl to her bus for years. Sam is a Golden Retriever, known for their pleasant disposition and loyalty. The American Kennel Club describes the breed as "intelligent, friendly and devoted". No doubt. This good boy exemplifies that constantly. Here's part of the backstory shared by Sam's owner from Altoona, Iowa:
ALTOONA, IA
theperrynews.com

Elsina Faber Sieck of Perry

Visitation for Elsina Faber Sieck, 98, of Perry will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 from 12-4 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. A private family burial will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Elsina died Feb. 8, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
PERRY, IA
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
theperrynews.com

Mirian Ferrusca de Perry

Miriam Ferrusca, 56, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Park on Younkers site in Des Moines could open in May

DES MOINES, Iowa — Younkers’ flagship department store burned to the ground in 2014, and the corner of 7th and Walnut has been empty ever since. EMC Insurance has been constructing a park in its place, and now believes it will open in time for summer. In an e-mail to WHO 13, EMC Insurance communications […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?

FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Wiese Park partially denuded as ash trees fall

City workers were busy again Friday in Wiese Park, culling ash trees as a result of the state’s infestation by the emerald ash borer. Assistant Parks Supervisor Mike Peterson said by the time toe work is complete, some 80 ash trees will have been removed from Wiese Park, representing about 30% of the park’s tree population.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen

ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelan Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

More new projects planned at Southridge Mall

Southridge Mall, an aged retail center on Des Moines’ south side, continues to be revitalized, this time with the addition of a multifamily project and expansion of an auction company in space once occupied by a department store. Southridge “is a troubled asset and we’re working with [mall owners]...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
SUMNER, IA
iheart.com

Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy