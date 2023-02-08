LIVE: Watch Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is set to tout his four-part agenda focused on ending cancer, tackling the mental health crisis, helping veterans and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic.

The president is set to make his address before a joint session of Congress — split for the first time since he took office — at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the full address when it begins, followed by the GOP response delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the player above.

