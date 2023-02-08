ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: Watch Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is set to tout his four-part agenda focused on ending cancer, tackling the mental health crisis, helping veterans and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic.

The president is set to make his address before a joint session of Congress — split for the first time since he took office — at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the full address when it begins, followed by the GOP response delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the player above.

NewsNation will also be airing special coverage and analysis led by Leland Vittert and featuring pundits including George Will and political editor Chris Stirewalt, among others, starting at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the special report here or use our ChannelFinder app to find NewsNation on your TV.

