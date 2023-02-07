ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walsh NHL Bound? Secretary Silent On Media Reports

U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is reportedly leaving President Biden's cabinet for a job heading the NHL Players Association. The hockey publication Daily Faceoff is reporting Walsh will earn three-million-dollars a year as head of the NHL players union. Walsh currently brings in 235-thousand-dollars and is...
BOSTON, MA

