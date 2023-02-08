ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Boston mayor's administration and finance director charged with money laundering

BOSTON — The administration and finance director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office is on unpaid administrative leave, facing two charges. Freda Brasfield was indicted by a grand jury on December 15 on one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy. She was arraigned on Friday, entered a plea of not guilty, and released on personal recognizance.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker, Polito wade back into local politics

A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
Dorchester Reporter

Henderson students meet with Superintendent Skipper after protest

About 50 high school students from Dorchester’s Henderson Upper School walked out Friday morning, protesting what they said was poor usage of funding, unfair student suspensions and lackluster communication between students and teachers. Students left school after second period, around 10:18 a.m., bearing signs and a megaphone. They gathered...
Boston

‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.

The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
universalhub.com

Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue

A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
universalhub.com

Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners

In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
thequincysun.com

Mark E. Fortune, 58

Mark E. Fortune, age 58, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at home. Mark was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester. He was a graduate of the former Don Bosco High School, Class of 1983. Mark was a skilled carpenter and proud member...
thequincysun.com

James F. Buttomer, Jr., 68

James F. “Jamie” Buttomer, Jr., age 68, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. James was born in Boston, to the late James F. and Phyllis M....
whdh.com

Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
bostonrealestatetimes.com

MassHousing Closes on $12.4 Million for St. Mary’s Plaza in Lynn        

BOSTON – MassHousing has closed on $12.4 million in affordable housing financing to St. Mary’s Plaza, Inc., for the refinancing, renovation, and preservation of the 99-unit St. Mary’s Plaza community in Lynn. As a result of the transaction, St. Mary’s Plaza, Inc. will extend affordability protections for senior citizens and residents with disabilities for at least 25 years.
bpdnews.com

BPD Honors Detective Larry Ellison with the #1 Detective Badge

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Detective Larry E. Ellison from the School Police Unit celebrated 35 years of service as a detective to the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department. To honor Detective Ellison as the BPD’s longest tenured active detective, he was presented with detective’s badge number 1. Detective Ellison began his career with the BPD as a police cadet in 1983. He became a sworn officer in 1985 and, three years later attained the rank of detective, a position he has occupied and served the residents of Boston since 1988.
New York Post

Boston-area reporter ‘fabricated corruption claims’ against mayor, lawsuit says

The mayor of a Boston suburb claims a wealthy Massachusetts family bought a 138-year-old newspaper and used it to generate fake stories to slam him — and, according to court documents, the paper’s reporter admitted in response that his incendiary articles were “all made up.” Andrew Philbin and his son, Matthew, have allegedly held a decades-long grudge against Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who was an alderman in the 1990s when he rejected the family’s operating permits for local boardinghouses they owned, according to court documents. The Philbins sought revenge against DeMaria when in 2017 they purchased the Everett Leader Herald —...
thequincysun.com

Stephen P. Hogan, 56

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that Stephen Patrick Hogan, 56, a longtime former resident of Quincy and resident of Dunedin, FL, passed away suddenly at home following an illness. Stephen was the loving son of the late Francis and Barbara (Quigg) Hogan, and brother to Kathi Ziegler, Anne Hogan, Ellen Wholey, and Francis X. Hogan, Jr. Stephen was the uncle of Lauren Wholey, Jason Ziegler, Ryan Ziegler, Alexandra Ziegler, and the late Julie Ziegler. Stephen also had many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he cherished dearly.
thequincysun.com

Mary A. Shidler, 82

Mary A. (Curley) Shidler, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was 82. Mary was born in Boston on March 1, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Conroy) Curley. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Gerald B....
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
Evan Crosby

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
