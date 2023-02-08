Read full article on original website
WCVB
Boston mayor's administration and finance director charged with money laundering
BOSTON — The administration and finance director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office is on unpaid administrative leave, facing two charges. Freda Brasfield was indicted by a grand jury on December 15 on one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy. She was arraigned on Friday, entered a plea of not guilty, and released on personal recognizance.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Polito wade back into local politics
A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
Dorchester Reporter
Henderson students meet with Superintendent Skipper after protest
About 50 high school students from Dorchester’s Henderson Upper School walked out Friday morning, protesting what they said was poor usage of funding, unfair student suspensions and lackluster communication between students and teachers. Students left school after second period, around 10:18 a.m., bearing signs and a megaphone. They gathered...
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue
A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
universalhub.com
Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners
In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
Four weapons brought into two schools in Boston on Thursday
According to NBC10 Boston, students at two Boston schools brought weapons into school on Thursday. BPD was called to the James Condon School after the knife was confiscated by staff. “Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects...
thequincysun.com
Mark E. Fortune, 58
Mark E. Fortune, age 58, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at home. Mark was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester. He was a graduate of the former Don Bosco High School, Class of 1983. Mark was a skilled carpenter and proud member...
thequincysun.com
James F. Buttomer, Jr., 68
James F. “Jamie” Buttomer, Jr., age 68, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. James was born in Boston, to the late James F. and Phyllis M....
whdh.com
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
MassHousing Closes on $12.4 Million for St. Mary’s Plaza in Lynn
BOSTON – MassHousing has closed on $12.4 million in affordable housing financing to St. Mary’s Plaza, Inc., for the refinancing, renovation, and preservation of the 99-unit St. Mary’s Plaza community in Lynn. As a result of the transaction, St. Mary’s Plaza, Inc. will extend affordability protections for senior citizens and residents with disabilities for at least 25 years.
bpdnews.com
BPD Honors Detective Larry Ellison with the #1 Detective Badge
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Detective Larry E. Ellison from the School Police Unit celebrated 35 years of service as a detective to the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department. To honor Detective Ellison as the BPD’s longest tenured active detective, he was presented with detective’s badge number 1. Detective Ellison began his career with the BPD as a police cadet in 1983. He became a sworn officer in 1985 and, three years later attained the rank of detective, a position he has occupied and served the residents of Boston since 1988.
Boston-area reporter ‘fabricated corruption claims’ against mayor, lawsuit says
The mayor of a Boston suburb claims a wealthy Massachusetts family bought a 138-year-old newspaper and used it to generate fake stories to slam him — and, according to court documents, the paper’s reporter admitted in response that his incendiary articles were “all made up.” Andrew Philbin and his son, Matthew, have allegedly held a decades-long grudge against Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who was an alderman in the 1990s when he rejected the family’s operating permits for local boardinghouses they owned, according to court documents. The Philbins sought revenge against DeMaria when in 2017 they purchased the Everett Leader Herald —...
thequincysun.com
Stephen P. Hogan, 56
It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that Stephen Patrick Hogan, 56, a longtime former resident of Quincy and resident of Dunedin, FL, passed away suddenly at home following an illness. Stephen was the loving son of the late Francis and Barbara (Quigg) Hogan, and brother to Kathi Ziegler, Anne Hogan, Ellen Wholey, and Francis X. Hogan, Jr. Stephen was the uncle of Lauren Wholey, Jason Ziegler, Ryan Ziegler, Alexandra Ziegler, and the late Julie Ziegler. Stephen also had many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he cherished dearly.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
thequincysun.com
Mary A. Shidler, 82
Mary A. (Curley) Shidler, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was 82. Mary was born in Boston on March 1, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Conroy) Curley. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Gerald B....
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
quincyquarry.com
Docks sitting by the bay. Looks like nothin’s gonna change. In Quincy anyway …
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Courtesy of one of Quincy Quarry’s cadre of Citizen Photojournalists comes images of yet again perhaps something shady along Quincy’s waterfront. The...
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
