wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Jail
A Christian County woman was arrested on several outstanding warrants and charged with attempting to bring drugs into the Christian County Jail Wednesday afternoon. According to jail officials, 21-year-old Jalayshia Bussell was arrested on warrants for failure to appear, contempt of court, and second-degree escape. When she arrived at the jail, she was searched and reportedly found to have a small bag of crystal meth in her wallet and a red straw containing suspected meth residue.
wkdzradio.com
Meth Possession Conviction Sends Christian County Man To Federal Prison
A Christian County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for distributing meth and possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of felony offenses. 43-year-old David Phillips was one of seven people arrested during an investigation on Greenville...
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
wkdzradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
westkentuckystar.com
Christian County man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the sentence for 43-year-old David Phillips of Christian County. Phillips was...
WBKO
Logan County man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms crimes. According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2020, William Horsley, 36, of Russellville, possessed with the intent to distribute 59.43 grams of methamphetamine and 527.9 grams of a cutting agent.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Weapons Charge
A Hopkinsville man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans was given the 33-month sentence which will include a three-year term of supervised release. According to court records, Evans possessed a pistol in 2020 after...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A man was charged after he allegedly stole someone’s money during the sale of a phone on West 16th Street Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Darrin Bussell Jr. met with someone to sell them an iPhone and when they arrived he grabbed their money and tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone hitting the person in the face.
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
whvoradio.com
Fort Campbell Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Fort Campbell man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Elkton Saturday. Elkton Police Officer Stayce Player says he stopped 35-year-old Lindsay Young of Hopkinsville for a non-illuminated license plate on Pond River Road at Don Drive. During the stop, marijuana, suspected meth, and drug...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle
A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting in Hopkinsville leaves one man dead
A shooting Wednesday night in Hopkinsville left one man dead and detectives looking for answers. Hopkinsville Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Breathitt and Beach Streets at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to that scene after a shots-fired call and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville in the street. Burse was pronounced dead by the Christian County Coroner.
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
