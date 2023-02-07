ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Washington Examiner

Utah shows momentum has turned against the transgender industry

Over the weekend, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed into law a bill that would stop doctors from performing sex-change operations on, or prescribing dangerous cross-sex hormones to, children under the age of 18. In one sense, this shouldn’t be surprising. The vast majority of Americans support such legislation, and...
