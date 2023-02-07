ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Grant Basile scored 33 as Virginia Tech topples Notre Dame

Grant Basile tied his career high of 33 points and Justyn Mutts added 19 to lead Virginia Tech to a 93-87 victory over host Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. Basile, who had 28 second-half points, went 13 of 19 from the field,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Wake Forest erases late 5-point deficit to edge Ga. Tech

Tyree Appleby scored six points in the final two minutes Saturday as Wake Forest overcame a late five-point deficit to escape with a 71-70 win over visiting Georgia Tech in ACC action at Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) won their third straight game following a four-game slide,...
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Adoptable Dogs - Week of February 8

These dogs in Butts County are searching for their 'fur-ever' homes. Additionally, many of them are seeking foster homes. Dogs in this gallery are not housed in a facility, rather Butts Mutts relies on fosters and volunteers to help get their dogs ready for adoption. More information on any of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy