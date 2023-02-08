Read full article on original website
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife secures grant for marine projects
NEWPORT, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marine scientists were successful in securing funds for four research projects to expand "understanding of Oregon's rocky marine habitats." According to a press release from ODFW, the funding came from the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, a group created by the...
Masking mandate at Oregon health care facilities could be lifted soon, health officer says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's state health officer says "there's reason for optimism in the months ahead." Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitalizations for respiratory viruses have decreased significantly, which means the state may soon be able to lift its masking requirement in health care settings. He says we've reached a...
Oregon SNAP food benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — A change is coming for people on food assistance in Oregon. Starting next month, people will no longer receive emergency food benefits. The extra benefits from the federal government started going out during the pandemic and will be expiring this month. In March, people will only...
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
Kotek, Inslee to meet with Biden for National Governors Association Winter Meeting
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon and Washington’s top state lawmakers are in D.C. today for the National Governors Association Winter Meeting. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be attending the event. The event will be happening at 8:15 A.M. PST. President Joe Biden and Vice...
ODOT to temporarily close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will briefly close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay
LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
