ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife secures grant for marine projects

NEWPORT, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marine scientists were successful in securing funds for four research projects to expand "understanding of Oregon's rocky marine habitats." According to a press release from ODFW, the funding came from the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, a group created by the...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday

There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy