FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Michigan Center Schools superintendent on paid leave pending investigation
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI - Michigan Center Schools Superintendent Brady Cook has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave pending an investigation into potential violations of school board policy. Board of Education President Michael Edwards said Cook was placed on leave pending a fact finding investigation on Jan. 26, in statement that...
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing Council Discusses Creating Youth Commission, Addresses Cell Towers
The East Lansing City Council considered concerns over small cell towers potentially being installed in residential neighborhoods in the city, recognized Black History Month and announced it is working to create a new Youth Committee at the Tuesday, Feb. 7, Council meeting. Council still isn’t sure how much it can...
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
Police activity on Jackson’s east side focus of meeting being hosted by council members
JACKSON, MI – Two Jackson City Council members from the city’s east side are coming together for a joint neighborhood meeting to address concerns about violence and police activity in the area. Councilmembers Freddie Dancy and Angelita Gunn are hosting the neighborhood meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb....
WKHM
National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools
Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
eastlansinginfo.news
MSU School Safety Expert Weighs in on Climate at East Lansing High School
Following a series of violent and alarming incidents at East Lansing High School, district leadership has held several public meetings and rolled out a plan to address the issues. Now, a local expert is weighing in on the scene, saying the district has the tools to fix the problems, but to get there, leaders need to act, students need to be taken seriously, more adults need to provide mentorship and rules must be enforced.
wufe967.com
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
The University of Michigan’s graduate employees union petitioned for the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials, according to the union’s 2022-2023 contact campaign. The Graduate Employees’ Organizations’ (GEO) proposal includes establishing on-demand abortion access to cover the “financial costs...
WILX-TV
What’s being done to address Michigan’s mental health care shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major shortage of child psychiatrists is impacting Michiganders. According to a study from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are 49 counties in Michigan without any child psychiatrists. Clinton County only has one child psychiatrist. Eaton and Jackson counties only have two...
WILX-TV
Black entrepreneurs face additional obstacles keeping businesses afloat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most people feel the effects of a struggling economy, whether it’s inflation, labor shortages or supply chain issues. Some Black entrepreneurs can face additional obstacles when starting up their own businesses. Starting a small business comes with a lot of challenges. “Whether Black, or white,...
Michigan mom says daughter's school deemed her drawing 'inappropriate'
That's the debate surrounding a viral TikTok posted by a Michigan mom after school officials complained that her 11-year-old daughter's drawing was obscene. A video, titled ”I can’t make this up,” has accumulated more than 800,000 views and features Sierra Carter, 37, of Jackson, explaining how officials at her fifth grade daughter’s school deemed her drawing of a pig wearing a bow tie “inappropriate.”.
lansingcitypulse.com
Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing
Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
WILX-TV
Ingham County opens its new Justice Complex
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is moving into its new Justice Complex this week. It plans to bring together the jail, sheriff’s administrative offices, and 55th district court facilities. Background: Mason district court closed, reopens next week at new justice complex. The old jail was built in the...
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Toxic pollution spreading at city-owned site in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — There’s new evidence that long-known pollution on a city-owned site is spreading under Washington Street toward the Ann Arbor YMCA, and contaminants could potentially pose a threat to surrounding homes. That could accelerate the city’s plans for a big cleanup and redevelopment many years...
No Mow May is coming to Jackson, despite concerns from city workers
JACKSON, MI – Backyard lawns will be growing a little longer in Jackson this spring, with the city council’s approval to participate in No Mow May, an effort to help bees and other pollinators thrive. But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some city officials saying...
buffalonynews.net
Ferguson Development Continues to Advance Michigan's Economy
LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Led by Joel Ferguson of Ferguson Development, the Red Cedar Project is a 33-acre $265 million mixed-use development that offers potential for regional transformation. Located on a long-abandoned Red Cedar golf course, now connecting the State Capitol to Michigan State University...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles
A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
