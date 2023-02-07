Following a series of violent and alarming incidents at East Lansing High School, district leadership has held several public meetings and rolled out a plan to address the issues. Now, a local expert is weighing in on the scene, saying the district has the tools to fix the problems, but to get there, leaders need to act, students need to be taken seriously, more adults need to provide mentorship and rules must be enforced.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO