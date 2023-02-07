ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WKHM

National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools

Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

MSU School Safety Expert Weighs in on Climate at East Lansing High School

Following a series of violent and alarming incidents at East Lansing High School, district leadership has held several public meetings and rolled out a plan to address the issues. Now, a local expert is weighing in on the scene, saying the district has the tools to fix the problems, but to get there, leaders need to act, students need to be taken seriously, more adults need to provide mentorship and rules must be enforced.
EAST LANSING, MI
wufe967.com

Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'

The University of Michigan’s graduate employees union petitioned for the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials, according to the union’s 2022-2023 contact campaign. The Graduate Employees’ Organizations’ (GEO) proposal includes establishing on-demand abortion access to cover the “financial costs...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

What’s being done to address Michigan’s mental health care shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major shortage of child psychiatrists is impacting Michiganders. According to a study from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are 49 counties in Michigan without any child psychiatrists. Clinton County only has one child psychiatrist. Eaton and Jackson counties only have two...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Black entrepreneurs face additional obstacles keeping businesses afloat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most people feel the effects of a struggling economy, whether it’s inflation, labor shortages or supply chain issues. Some Black entrepreneurs can face additional obstacles when starting up their own businesses. Starting a small business comes with a lot of challenges. “Whether Black, or white,...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan mom says daughter's school deemed her drawing 'inappropriate'

That's the debate surrounding a viral TikTok posted by a Michigan mom after school officials complained that her 11-year-old daughter's drawing was obscene. A video, titled ”I can’t make this up,” has accumulated more than 800,000 views and features Sierra Carter, 37, of Jackson, explaining how officials at her fifth grade daughter’s school deemed her drawing of a pig wearing a bow tie “inappropriate.”.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing

Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County opens its new Justice Complex

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is moving into its new Justice Complex this week. It plans to bring together the jail, sheriff’s administrative offices, and 55th district court facilities. Background: Mason district court closed, reopens next week at new justice complex. The old jail was built in the...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
buffalonynews.net

Ferguson Development Continues to Advance Michigan's Economy

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Led by Joel Ferguson of Ferguson Development, the Red Cedar Project is a 33-acre $265 million mixed-use development that offers potential for regional transformation. Located on a long-abandoned Red Cedar golf course, now connecting the State Capitol to Michigan State University...
LANSING, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy