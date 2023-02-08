SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Salisbury VA Medical Center: As a child growing up with Cystic Fibrosis, Grace Hodge was no stranger to a doctor’s office. With her first hospitalization at three years old and a feeding tube for years, Grace, a graduate of West Rowan High School, has grown up with a near constant reminder of the fragile nature of health and an awareness of how a life-long illness can impact every aspect of her day-to-day activities. In that way, it makes her achievements all-the-more remarkable.

