WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
WBTV
Atrium Health explores solutions as gun violence overwhelms hospital, community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gun violence is something that takes a toll on a community. What many don’t always realize is the effect it takes on area hospitals. Dawn Middleton, an emergency department clinical supervisor with Atrium Health, says her team, although incredibly capable, is struggling. “We see people...
WBTV
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
Neighbors concerned after homeless camp forms next to apartment complex on Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from Interstate 85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
Charlotte leaders pay delinquent taxes after WCNC Charlotte inquiry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte City Council met Thursday for a budget workshop, public records revealed Mayor Vi Lyles and two council members were delinquent on their 2022 property taxes. Two of the three settled up shortly after WCNC Charlotte reached out to them for comment. Tax records...
WBTV
Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly
Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly
WBTV
Salisbury student devoted to Cystic Fibrosis research
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Salisbury VA Medical Center: As a child growing up with Cystic Fibrosis, Grace Hodge was no stranger to a doctor’s office. With her first hospitalization at three years old and a feeding tube for years, Grace, a graduate of West Rowan High School, has grown up with a near constant reminder of the fragile nature of health and an awareness of how a life-long illness can impact every aspect of her day-to-day activities. In that way, it makes her achievements all-the-more remarkable.
WBTV
Survey: Cabarrus residents remain positive; needs include housing, local jobs
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than two-thirds of Cabarrus residents maintain a positive opinion of the county, with quality-of-life satisfaction scores rating higher than the national average across several categories, according to the 2022 Community Survey Findings Report. According to the survey, 79% of respondents were either “very satisfied”...
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
WBTV
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pair of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents are outraged after seeing a recent video that appears to show their child being physically and verbally assaulted by an Ashley Park Elementary School teacher. Now, those parents are speaking out. In an interview with WBTV, they said what the...
Gaston County works to clear 50K open court cases dating back to 1970s
Many of the charges are being cleared but the people involved don’t know about it.
WBTV
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
WBTV
Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead selected for regional award
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Centralina Regional Council (Centralina) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Region of Excellence Awards, which included a major project currently under construction in the Town of Spencer. Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead was the Small Community Winner in the Improving Quality of Life category. The...
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
