Charlotte, NC

WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly

Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on Tuesday afternoon, but they weren’t aware of the video until yesterday. Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. William McCarter was reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury student devoted to Cystic Fibrosis research

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Salisbury VA Medical Center: As a child growing up with Cystic Fibrosis, Grace Hodge was no stranger to a doctor’s office. With her first hospitalization at three years old and a feeding tube for years, Grace, a graduate of West Rowan High School, has grown up with a near constant reminder of the fragile nature of health and an awareness of how a life-long illness can impact every aspect of her day-to-day activities. In that way, it makes her achievements all-the-more remarkable.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Survey: Cabarrus residents remain positive; needs include housing, local jobs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than two-thirds of Cabarrus residents maintain a positive opinion of the county, with quality-of-life satisfaction scores rating higher than the national average across several categories, according to the 2022 Community Survey Findings Report. According to the survey, 79% of respondents were either “very satisfied”...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

It’s been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead selected for regional award

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Centralina Regional Council (Centralina) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Region of Excellence Awards, which included a major project currently under construction in the Town of Spencer. Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead was the Small Community Winner in the Improving Quality of Life category. The...
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...

