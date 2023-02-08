Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates seen with rumored new girlfriend Paula Hurd at Australian Open
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 67, and Paula Hurd, 60, are rumored to be dating and were photographed together at the Australian Open in Melbourne last week.
White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, questioning his administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy leaves commentators nearly speechless with INSANE par save!
Rory McIlroy added another spectacular shot to his already impressive highlight reel. The scene? TPC Scottsdale during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. McIlroy, 33, began the elevated event on the back nine and was struggling to get any momentum going early doors. Two birdies...
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement
Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
americanmilitarynews.com
43-y/o tennis player suddenly dies during tiebreaker match
A 43-year-old longtime tennis player recently died after suddenly collapsing during a tiebreaker match at a Las Vegas, Nevada country club. Ryan Vannah dropped to one knee and laid down on the court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock Country Club last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nearby doctors rushed to perform CPR, but 55 minutes of medical attention failed to restart his heart, according to the outlet.
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear
Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going. Griner was released in a...
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Golf Digest
How an unusual series of events led to a series of mind-blowing drives
SCOTTSDALE — Everybody knows the stadium hole is the place to be during the WM Phoenix Open. But it was the otherwise nondescript fifth tee box that was the best seat at TPC Scottsdale on Friday. It was an unusual day in the Arizona desert. A frosty one to...
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
msn.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
GolfWRX
Scottsdale police release video warning golf fans not to do this at Phoenix Open
It’s that time of year again, but if you plan on attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this week, do make sure to steer clear of the water hazards. Yesterday, the Scottsdale Police Department sent out a tweet reminding spectators that the hazards on the course are not for swimming.
Golf.com
Pro putts into the water, chips-in for bogey, WDs in wild Phoenix Open sequence
It may take the rest of the year for the sequence that unraveled on Friday at the WM Phoenix Open to repeat itself over the span of a week on the PGA Tour. It will almost certainly take much longer for the same sequence of events to happen to one player in the span of an hour.
Jim Jordan requests DOJ turn over documents with communications between Biden admin, social media giants
Rep. Jim Jordan wrote to the Justice Department on Wednesday to request copies of documents with communications between the Biden administration and social media companies.
a-z-animals.com
Major League Baseball Player Finds Treasure Worth Billions
Many are familiar with the fictional story of Jed Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies, a 1960s American television sitcom. Jed lived the hardscrabble life of a poor mountain man in the Ozarks. One day, while hunting to provide food for his family, Jed took a shot at a rabbit but he missed. However, the bullet from his rifle hit the ground and struck oil. Or, as the classic TV theme song says, “Then one day, he was shooting at some food, and up from the ground came a bubblin’ crude.” Jed had struck it rich, and he moved his family from the Ozark Mountains to Beverly Hills in California. Sometimes reality mirrors fiction. While it wasn’t oil that a certain baseball player found on his property, it was something that could make him a billionaire. And, like Jed Clampett’s oil discovery, it was found completely by accident.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golfers handed boost before U.S. Open, but this "rebel" could STILL miss out
Talor Gooch could be kept out of the 2023 U.S. Open on a technicality after the USGA announced four new exemption categories into this year's major. For the very first time, entries to the tournament will be awarded to the reigning Latin America Amateur champion, NCAA men's individual champion, 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season points leader and the top five players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May last year who are otherwise not exempt.
Fox Business
New York, NY
54K+
Followers
994
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0