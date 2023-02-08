ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement

Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
PARK CITY, UT
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
americanmilitarynews.com

43-y/o tennis player suddenly dies during tiebreaker match

A 43-year-old longtime tennis player recently died after suddenly collapsing during a tiebreaker match at a Las Vegas, Nevada country club. Ryan Vannah dropped to one knee and laid down on the court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock Country Club last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nearby doctors rushed to perform CPR, but 55 minutes of medical attention failed to restart his heart, according to the outlet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear

Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going. Griner was released in a...
msn.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record

Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Major League Baseball Player Finds Treasure Worth Billions

Many are familiar with the fictional story of Jed Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies, a 1960s American television sitcom. Jed lived the hardscrabble life of a poor mountain man in the Ozarks. One day, while hunting to provide food for his family, Jed took a shot at a rabbit but he missed. However, the bullet from his rifle hit the ground and struck oil. Or, as the classic TV theme song says, “Then one day, he was shooting at some food, and up from the ground came a bubblin’ crude.” Jed had struck it rich, and he moved his family from the Ozark Mountains to Beverly Hills in California. Sometimes reality mirrors fiction. While it wasn’t oil that a certain baseball player found on his property, it was something that could make him a billionaire. And, like Jed Clampett’s oil discovery, it was found completely by accident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
golfmagic.com

LIV Golfers handed boost before U.S. Open, but this "rebel" could STILL miss out

Talor Gooch could be kept out of the 2023 U.S. Open on a technicality after the USGA announced four new exemption categories into this year's major. For the very first time, entries to the tournament will be awarded to the reigning Latin America Amateur champion, NCAA men's individual champion, 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season points leader and the top five players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May last year who are otherwise not exempt.
