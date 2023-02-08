Read full article on original website
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita. The YMCA has closed the building...
Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims
Donations are being sought for victims of the 7.5 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6. Donations are being collected at two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley. Bring gently used blankets, sleeping bags, coats, jackets, winter clothes shoes and first aid kits to the following locations:
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces First Bill Package; Focus on Homelessness
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a package of three bills focused on critical issues to help solve California’s homelessness crisis. This bill package addresses: 1) removing cost barriers to IDs and vital records that are necessary to access housing and jobs; 2) ensuring local government transparency and accountability related to their work addressing the homelessness crisis; and, 3) streamlining cumbersome bureaucracy to access government funding for low income and homeless housing construction.
SCV to See More Cold Weather
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:. Santa Clarita Valley –...
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
“Through this launch, L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity will be positioning L.A. County as a leader in developing a job quality framework that will incentivize investments that align with our core values of sustainability, equitable economic growth, and quality job creation for both the communities and businesses we serve,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Engineering Services Section Boardroom located at 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee...
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School. Hosted by five local districts, including the William S. Hart Union High School District, Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, and Sulphur Springs Union School District, the fair aims to connect qualified teaching candidates with open positions in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company. The ENA outlines the pre-development phase of the project, which entails site due diligence, community outreach, project proforma development, financing plan, conceptual design, and environmental documentation. Finalizing...
Michele Jenkins, Longtime COC Trustee, Dies at 72
Jenkins had served on the board as a trustee since 1984. She was last re-elected to the board in 2021. She was the longest serving current COC board member, with a lifelong connection to COC. Jenkins was enrolled as a student when the college opened for its first semester in fall 1969 at the Hart High School campus.
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
The first race (5K) will kick off at 8 a.m., with the second race (5-mile) will begin at 8:20 a.m. Cost of the race is $45 per person. If you do not live in the Los Angeles area, each race can be done virtually. So whether live in Los Angeles, or in London you can participate in this great event, benefiting Project Sebastian. All race participants will be given a medal, T-shirt, and goodie bag. There will be vendors from various local and national companies there for you to visit with, a silent auction, as well as a live, DJ, and hot coffee!
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day. Since 2004, the local nonprofit has provided empowering and life-changing camp experiences to over 130,000 children with serious medical conditions and their families. Volunteers will help prepare The Painted Turtle’s 173-acre...
Circle of Hope ‘Egg My Yard’ Fundraiser
Circle of Hope is holding a fun fundraiser your kids will love. Circle of Hope will “egg your yard” with candy filled plastic eggs. Order your candy filled eggs to be hidden in your yard. Request the Easter Bunny for an additional $20. For 25 eggs pay $25,...
