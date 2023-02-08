The first race (5K) will kick off at 8 a.m., with the second race (5-mile) will begin at 8:20 a.m. Cost of the race is $45 per person. If you do not live in the Los Angeles area, each race can be done virtually. So whether live in Los Angeles, or in London you can participate in this great event, benefiting Project Sebastian. All race participants will be given a medal, T-shirt, and goodie bag. There will be vendors from various local and national companies there for you to visit with, a silent auction, as well as a live, DJ, and hot coffee!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO