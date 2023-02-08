Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Extended to Workers Impacted by Winter Storms in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino and Ventura Counties

To this day, people say they can’t bear to see images of the 2018 debris flow in Montecito because it evokes such a strong remembrance of the trauma of those days, during which the community learned that 23 people had died. If this includes you, be aware that you will not want to watch this 20-minute video assembled by the County of Santa Barbara. But everyone else may want to see what was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to recount the fire that led to the debris flow, and the work that has gone on since then to rebuild the community and to anticipate future storms and floods.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO