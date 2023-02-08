Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Extended to Workers Impacted by Winter Storms in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino and Ventura Counties

Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot
This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
Santa Barbara Independent
First Direct-Current Fast Charger in Carpinteria
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Towbes Group, Inc. is thrilled to be able to provide the first DCFC (Direct-Current Fast Charger) EV fast charger in Carpinteria and the only in Santa Barbara County, South of downtown Santa Barbara!. “The Towbes Group and the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Gets to Work on a New Sharehouse
The storms last month highlighted once again that Santa Barbara could easily be isolated by natural disasters, like a flooded-out or mud-and-rock-swamped Highway 101. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working for eight years to enlarge its storage capacity, to add what the Foodbank’s executive director Erik Talkin calls a layer of resilience and food security for the entire county. The nonprofit received a federal grant for $1.5 million, to add to the $20 million cost of its new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse warehouse, from the federal budget passed in December.
Santa Barbara Independent
Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County
It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
oaklandside.org
Bay Area residents can get money to pay for recent storm damage. Here’s how
Residents in Berkeley, Oakland, and Alameda County can apply for financial support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at two in-person sites starting Friday. Powerful winter storms in early January caused destructive mudslides in Berkeley, flooding at businesses and homes in Oakland, and infrastructure damage throughout the county, which was added to a major disaster declaration for the state this week.
Santa Barbara Independent
County Releases Debris Flow Five-Year Anniversary Video
To this day, people say they can’t bear to see images of the 2018 debris flow in Montecito because it evokes such a strong remembrance of the trauma of those days, during which the community learned that 23 people had died. If this includes you, be aware that you will not want to watch this 20-minute video assembled by the County of Santa Barbara. But everyone else may want to see what was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to recount the fire that led to the debris flow, and the work that has gone on since then to rebuild the community and to anticipate future storms and floods.
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Hiding in plain sight’: California officials say suspect in cold case murders lived in area for decades
California officials say that the man who killed two women in 1981 has been “hiding in plain sight” for decades. Law enforcement from Ventura County and Oxnard announced the arrest of Tony Garcia on Thursday in the cold case deaths of Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek, who were killed almost one year apart.
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley developer vows hunger strike ‘until death’ if city won’t let him build
SUNNYVALE — A home developer is taking an unusual and dramatic stand after the city halted work on his construction project. He’s on a hunger strike — and he says he won’t eat until his crews can get back to work. Navneet Aron, founder and CEO...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach County Park to Partially Reopen
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
Santa Barbara Independent
Early Results of Cancer Investigation at Dos Pueblos High Turn Up ‘No Concerns’
Preliminary results of an investigation regarding incidences of cancer among adults at Dos Pueblos High School were returned to Santa Barbara school district officials recently, and “no concerns have been found so far,” the district announced in a press release on Wednesday. The statement emphasizes that these are early reports and that the final results will be known in a few weeks.
Santa Barbara Independent
Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers Announce Modified Hours & Closing Dates
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara’s last day in operation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10. The Center at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria’s last day of operation will be Sunday, Feb. 26.
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
Santa Barbara Independent
State of the Union at the County Board of Supervisors
Amid the ceremonial pomp and circumstance typically attending the changing of the guard among the county supervisors, some hard and gritty reality sandwiches were served up, though with an abundance of good humor and kumbaya attitude. County Supervisor and outgoing board chair Joan Hartmann didn’t just give Das Williams, the newly anointed chair, the ceremonial gavel he’ll need to wield to bang meetings to order; she also gave him a large and uncommonly bulky satellite-powered emergency telephone assigned to the board chair. Williams will need this phone if and when emergencies — whether natural and unnatural — occur. Williams immediately dubbed it “the Batphone,” riffing on the device used by the caped crusader when communicating with Commissioner Gordon.
Comments / 1