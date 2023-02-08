ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An exciting day at the Rockford fire department as a dozen first responders receive a significant appointment or promotion Friday afternoon. One of those moving up in the ranks is Todd Monahan who was appointed to serve as the division chief of administration. Before this he was a district chief. He credits his success to his college roommate and good friend, Slade Berry, who also works for the department. Monahan says sharing this moment with his family today is a memory that will stick with him forever.

