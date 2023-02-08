Read full article on original website
'Only two of them made it to school': when half of an elementary school has no bus, the community takes action.
A group of Rockford elementary school students stand against the front of Lewis Lemon Elementary, trying to stay out of the snow. They’re wearing colorful winter coats and hats to keep warm, which is tough since it feels like -4 degrees with the wind-chill. They live within a mile...
Hoo Haven opens new, $14K animal surgical center
DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center announced the opening of a new veterinary surgical center. The expansion was funded by a $14,000 grant from the Dr. Louis & Violet Rubin Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois Community Grants Program. Hoo Haven says the new project will support on-site […]
Rockford Fire Department appoints, promotes 12 to leadership team
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An exciting day at the Rockford fire department as a dozen first responders receive a significant appointment or promotion Friday afternoon. One of those moving up in the ranks is Todd Monahan who was appointed to serve as the division chief of administration. Before this he was a district chief. He credits his success to his college roommate and good friend, Slade Berry, who also works for the department. Monahan says sharing this moment with his family today is a memory that will stick with him forever.
Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of dollars pour in to support the family of 26-year-old Josh Ewing who was shot and killed Wednesday morning in downtown Rockford. Authorities say they found Ewing while investigating a five-car crash near First Ave. and Charles St. The Ewing family says they hear about...
37th Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition underway in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Braving, rain, sleet, and unseasonably warm weather isn’t exactly what the 75 sculptors at the 2023 Illinois Snow Sculpting competition had in mind. But that’s exactly how the first days of the four-day event are playing out. Those atmospheric conditions present a host of unique challenges.
Rockford region Restaurant Week winners announced
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced award winners for the 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week. From local restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries and brewers, tons of unique specials, deals and experiences were on display throughout the week. Here’s some of the most...
A Rockford food pantry needs your help
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voices of Inspiration Food Pantry is in need of support as they try to keep their location they’ve been staying at for years. The Pantry feeds hundreds of Rockfordians with the help of more than one-hundred volunteers. “We’re all volunteers and the ages range ranges from 14 to like 82. People come, […]
Titans strike big at home against Freeport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan started the night Friday two games behind Guilford in the NIC-10 championship race. They hosted Freeport. The Titans won big, lighting up the scoreboard 93-64. Boylan is tied with East at 12-4 in the conference standings. The best they can hope for is a tie for first place. For highlights […]
Rockford actor's performances move from home balcony to the Broadway stage
A Rockford native who recently finished a run in the musical Hamilton is now starring in another Broadway hit. Lana Zoe Jensen is playing the role of Katherine Howard in the Broadway musical “Six.” This play tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. Jensen uses...
Rockford man honoring his mother by opening new grocery store in former IGA on Broadway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Calvin Holliman says his mother’s dream was to own her own grocery store, and now he’s making her dream come true by moving into the former Gray’s IGA on Broadway. “I wanted to get the store, really, because my mom worked two jobs,” Holliman said. “She worked 16 hours a day.” […]
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
Hononegah’s Moore, Bauer set to continue bowling careers at Rock Valley College
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - When RVC bowling coach Tony Hall was a student at Hononegah, boys bowling had yet to become an IHSA sport. Now, 20 years since the first IHSA boys bowling state tournament, Hall has added a pair of Hono bowlers to next year’s RVC squad. Hononegah’s...
Carpenter’s Corner thrift store announces opening date in former Rockford Schnuck’s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. The Grand Opening of Carpenter’s Corner will take place on March 10th at 9 a.m.at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect. “This project has been a […]
Eclipse Center | Shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin
Eclipse Center, formerly known as Beloit Plaza or Beloit Mall, is a mixed-use development and former shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin. It is undergoing a renovation with the aim of making it a pivotal point in the city. It formerly housed the department store Elder-Beerman, and still houses several Rock County government offices, a convention center and bar, and two School District of Beloit charter schools.
QuickTrip travel center could be coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will consider plans to open a QuickTrip gas station on E. State Street near the future Hard Rock Casino. At this Monday’s upcoming City Council Meeting, the Code and Regulations Committee recommends the council approves plans for the Quick Trip Corporation and Midwest Design Group to develop […]
Second results of Chemtool survey released
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day. “There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.
What’s next for the Rockford Speedway?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. “If we can continue to work together and do a lot of planning, this historic site is going to […]
Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
Many Dixon Students and Parents Still Dealing With Social and Emotional Needs Following the Pandemic, District Hopes Survey Will Help Get the Answers
The Dixon School District is still dealing with the after effects of the pandemic, even though the school has been back to normal for nearly a year. Superintendent Margo Empen said they are still seeing anxiety in some students and parents and they want to do something about it. The district needs your help to get the information they need.
