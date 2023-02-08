Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000. ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams using thermal cameras to locate signs of life are continuing to pull survivors out of mounds of rubble, five days after a major earthquake struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll has now topped 25,000. Rescuers on Saturday pulled five members of one family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after Monday's quake. At least four more people were rescued earlier Saturday. They included a disoriented 16-year-old and a 70-year-old woman. But not all ended well. Rescuers reached a 13-year-old girl inside the debris of a collapsed building in Hatay province and intubated her, but she died before medical teams could amputate a limb and free her.

