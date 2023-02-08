Read full article on original website
Smoke shop owner reacts to House Bill 3090, would ban sale of flavored tobacco products
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
Oregon Dept. of Revenue says one-time $600 assistance payment not taxed
SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians who got a one-time assistance payment for $600 last June do not owe taxes on those payments. The Oregon Department of Revenue says based on the language in the legislation that created those payments, they always believed they weren't taxable. The IRS re-affirmed that on Friday.
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Lawmakers consider bill to help bring affordable housing to parts of rural Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Lawmakers are considering a bill to help rural Oregon build more housing and attract developers. The measure comes with a hefty price tag, but proponents say it's worth the investment. It is also being considered at a time when Governor Tina Kotek has made Oregon’s housing shortage a priority.
Paid Leave Oregon website updated with new language accessibility, calculator function
SALEM, Ore. — The website for Oregon's paid leave program just got a refresh. The Paid Leave Oregon website is now accessible in six different languages, including Spanish and Chinese. The updates include a contributions calculator which lets people find out how much money comes out of their paycheck...
New York health care mask requirements to expire, won't be renewed
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's loosening of its own...
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
Measure 114: FBI won't be enforcing background checks, says OSP
SOUTHERN OREGON — The fight over Ballot Measure 114, which would give Oregon some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, is still just getting started in court. Part of the measure would enlist the FBI to conduct federal background checks so people can acquire a permit to purchase a gun.
