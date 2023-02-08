As a historic landmark centered in the nation’s oldest city, Casa Monica Resort & Spa is one of St. Augustine’s AAA Four-Diamond accommodations and is a consistent favorite among locals, visitors and celebrities. Fully restored in 1999, the rich history of the iconic landmark shines through with impressive fortress-like architecture as it majestically overlooks the downtown district and Matanzas Bay. Guests looking for an artful dining experience are drawn in by the elegant allure of Costa Brava, where a sumptuous meze-style menu features fresh and flavorful coastal cuisine, perfect to share with family and friends. Drop into an ambiance inspired by Mediterranean aesthetics—bright blue oceans, soft skyscapes, terracotta homes, and the warm glow emanating from lantern-lined streets, and indulge in the unexpected flavors that bring the region’s coasts to life in St. Augustine’s very own Costa Brava. www.kesslercollection.com/casa-monica/dining/

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO