If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.
News4Jax.com
Know where to go when thunderstorms and tornadoes threaten
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week is Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Wednesday’s topic is on thunderstorms and tornadoes. When we think of severe weather, we often think of storms and tornadoes. Both are major concerns for Florida and can happen at any time of year. A statewide...
News4Jax.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Death investigation underway at salvage yard in St. Augustine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A death investigation is underway at a salvage yard in St. Augustine. The St. Augustine Police Department says police activity on Holmes Boulevard at the A-1 Used Auto & Truck Parts was part of the investigation. A witness told First Coast News that forensics trucks, crime...
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
First Coast News
UNSOLVED: Who is the man in the canoe?
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's one of the first questions that needs to be answered in an investigation. Who is the victim?. Answering that question has been a challenge for police in St. Augustine after a body was found in the San Sebastián River last year. Police don’t believe it was a murder or that any foul play was involved, but a man died and after months of work he remains unidentified.
veronews.com
Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at local BP Food Store
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth nearly $40,000 was recently sold at a local BP Food Store, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 quick pick ticket in Monday’s drawing were 03-07-09-21-26, Florida Lottery officials said. The BP Food Store, located at 8195 20th Street, was one of five locations statewide to selling a winning ticket.
News4Jax.com
FHSAA board holds emergency meeting on menstrual reporting
FLORIDA – Facing blowback, the director of Florida’s high school sports governing body is backing away from using an eligibility form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history in order to compete. Instead, the executive director of the Florida High School Athletic Association is recommending that...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Johns County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stonecrest, its latest new, single-family home community situated off Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The new homes at Stonecrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Stonecrest is zoned for highly rated St. Johns County schools, and future community amenities will include a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005092/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable St. Johns County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida restaurant location in Bartow, according to the company's website.
St. Johns County School District updates list of removed books
The St. Johns County School District released an updated list of books removed from school shelves Tuesday.
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
News4Jax.com
Don't feed the bears! But birds OK, new Tahoe research shows
RENO, Nev. – Don't feed the bears!. Wildlife biologists and forest rangers have preached the mantra for nearly a century at national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite, and for decades in areas where urban development increasingly invaded native wildlife habitat. But don't feed the birds? That may be a...
News4Jax.com
Taste of Romance at Casa Monica’s Costa Brava
As a historic landmark centered in the nation’s oldest city, Casa Monica Resort & Spa is one of St. Augustine’s AAA Four-Diamond accommodations and is a consistent favorite among locals, visitors and celebrities. Fully restored in 1999, the rich history of the iconic landmark shines through with impressive fortress-like architecture as it majestically overlooks the downtown district and Matanzas Bay. Guests looking for an artful dining experience are drawn in by the elegant allure of Costa Brava, where a sumptuous meze-style menu features fresh and flavorful coastal cuisine, perfect to share with family and friends. Drop into an ambiance inspired by Mediterranean aesthetics—bright blue oceans, soft skyscapes, terracotta homes, and the warm glow emanating from lantern-lined streets, and indulge in the unexpected flavors that bring the region’s coasts to life in St. Augustine’s very own Costa Brava. www.kesslercollection.com/casa-monica/dining/
Police look to identify men that may have witnessed the St. Augustine shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) The St. Augustine Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals that may have witnessed the deadly shooting of Jason Mullins. Police say the two individuals pictured below may have been in or near the alley behind O’steen’s...
St. Johns County Reentry Center made possible
Operation New Hope will now be offering nationally-recognized Ready4Work reentry training and support program to people prior to release from the St. Johns County Jail.
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
‘They sold human beings:’ St. Augustine’s Old Slave Market
If you’ve taken a trip to America’s Oldest City, you’ve most likely seen the Old Slave Market at the east end of the plaza.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County needs permission from beach residents before repairing sand dunes
St. Johns County officials met with property owners on Thursday evening, hoping to work on a solution to beach erosion following tropical storms and hurricanes that have swept Florida’s east coast. The county hopes to dump more sand along the beaches to help shore up the sand dunes, but...
