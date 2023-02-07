ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROMP releases music lineup for 2023 festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - ROMP organizers released the full lineup for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. Some noticeable performers include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan, among others. This will be ROMP’s 20th annual event, which is set for June 21-24...
OWENSBORO, KY

