OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - ROMP organizers released the full lineup for the 2023 festival on Wednesday. Some noticeable performers include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan, among others. This will be ROMP’s 20th annual event, which is set for June 21-24...

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO