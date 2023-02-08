Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO