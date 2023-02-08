ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLB Trade Rumors

Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players

It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Astros extend World Series hero’s contract

Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate

Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem

Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Diamond Dynasty Cards MLB The Show 23 Needs: NL East

Breaking down at least one diamond addition to MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty from each team in the NL East. I’m going to cut to the chase: I need March 24 to get here pronto. Why Because if you preorder MLB The Show 23 now, you'll be able to gain access to the game four days before the March 28 release date.
Bless You Boys

MLB expansion talks are heating up yet again

It’s one of those discussion points that just won’t go away. Major League Baseball is, once again, talking about expansion. Specifically, Jim Bowden of The Athletic brought up a recent conversation with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on that topic, then dove into a proposal for how the leagues and divisions would realign to fit the two new franchises.
FLORIDA STATE
theminaretonline.org

Tampa Bay Rays Finalize Talks for New Stadium Renovation

After ongoing discussions about relocation, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field will undergo a renovation. Arguably rated as one of the worst stadiums in Major League Baseball (MLB), Tropicana Field has been home to the Rays since 1998. Based in downtown St. Petersburg, the location is an inconvenience for residents of Tampa Bay and surrounding cities, requiring fans to take a lengthy drive.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

