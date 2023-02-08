Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
KHOU
Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season
HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back. That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season. Here's...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Red Sox Fans Will Hate ESPN’s Outlook On Yankees’ 2023 Rotation
Do the New York Yankees have the best starting rotation in Major League Baseball?. ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle believes so, an opinion that probably won’t sit well with Boston Red Sox fans as their team looks to bounce back in the American League East in 2023. Doolittle this week...
Astros extend World Series hero’s contract
Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
Yardbarker
Diamond Dynasty Cards MLB The Show 23 Needs: NL East
Breaking down at least one diamond addition to MLB The Show 23 Diamond Dynasty from each team in the NL East. I’m going to cut to the chase: I need March 24 to get here pronto. Why Because if you preorder MLB The Show 23 now, you'll be able to gain access to the game four days before the March 28 release date.
FOX Sports
Michigan vs. Ohio State is a greater rivalry than Yankees-Red Sox says Eddie George | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George and Shannon Sharpe talk about the greatest rivalries in sports. When asked his thoughts Eddie says "Michigan vs. Ohio State is a completely different ball game" and is the greatest rivalry in sports, greater than Yankees-Red Sox and USC-UCLA.
Bless You Boys
MLB expansion talks are heating up yet again
It’s one of those discussion points that just won’t go away. Major League Baseball is, once again, talking about expansion. Specifically, Jim Bowden of The Athletic brought up a recent conversation with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on that topic, then dove into a proposal for how the leagues and divisions would realign to fit the two new franchises.
Minor league pitcher Sonny Vargas gets 2nd drug suspension
Free agent minor league pitcher Sonny Vargas was suspended for 110 games on Friday following a positive test for Boldenone, his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.
theminaretonline.org
Tampa Bay Rays Finalize Talks for New Stadium Renovation
After ongoing discussions about relocation, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field will undergo a renovation. Arguably rated as one of the worst stadiums in Major League Baseball (MLB), Tropicana Field has been home to the Rays since 1998. Based in downtown St. Petersburg, the location is an inconvenience for residents of Tampa Bay and surrounding cities, requiring fans to take a lengthy drive.
Comments / 1