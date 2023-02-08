ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, PA
The Spun

George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs

49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl.  Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns.  Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Haason Reddick has a powerful message about Eagles’ fans

The fans are going to be a huge factor for both teams considering that the Super Bowl is being held in a neutral location. As we know from the Week 4 game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Philly faithful traveled well. Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the best...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion

We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTLA

Holly Robinson Peete’s rooting for the Eagles this Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and we already know who Holly Robinson Peete is cheering for: the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only is the actress from Philadelphia, but her husband is former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete. “That was very tough being the Eagles’ quarterback’s wife because often you would hear people talking mess and […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy