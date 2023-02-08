ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

County to consider hiring freeze

LEE COUNTY - With budget woes weighing heavily on the minds of county officials, supervisors will consider a seven-month hiring freeze at Monday’s regular meeting. Supervisors will consider a resolution freezing any hiring by county department heads from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2023 as a way to help control additional county expenditures.
LEE COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday

Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Clifford Marlin Zick, Jr., 58, Keokuk

Clifford Marlin Zick, Jr., 58, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. He was born February 8, 1965 in Keokuk, IA the son of Clifford Marlin and Peggy Clark Zick. Cliff graduated from Keokuk High School. On September 3, 1988 he was united in marriage to Liz Meadows in California. She survives.
KEOKUK, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Tom and Roseanne Arnold open restaurant in Iowa

ELDON, Iowa — People were waiting in line for up to two hours in 20-degree weather in 1993. There was a lot of anticipation for a restaurant serving loose meat sandwiches. But that wasn't the only attraction. The restaurant serving those sandwiches was opened in Eldon by Tom and...
ELDON, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds rally falls short at BHS

BURLINGTON – Fort Madison’s slugfest through the Southeast Conference continued Friday night as the Hounds fell to Burlington 49-44 as the regular season winds down. Hunter Cresswell again led the Bloodhounds with 20 points, but Merquiche Lewis led all scorers with 23 to help the Grayhounds to the win.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, February 8, 2023

02/07/23 – 10:55 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 02/07/23 – 4:26 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Robert Lee Dunn, 33, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 5th Street and Avenue G, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Lady Crusaders advance in regional opener

FORT MADISON - Mary Kate Bendlage scored 22 points as Holy Trinity got out of the first round of Class 1A Region 8 post season basketball Thursday night. Jenna DiPrima had 13 in the 52-36 win over Wapello at Shottenkirk Gym. The Crusaders will take on Winfield Mt. Union on...
FORT MADISON, IA
tspr.org

Death investigation in Macomb

Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
MACOMB, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison woman arrested on felony drug charges

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kimberly Sandeffer-Boorman was arrested Thursday, February 9th, in the 1500 block of Avenue G following a traffic stop. Sandeffer-Boorman was arrested on an active arrest warrant for voluntary absence from custody as well as numerous felony drug charges.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Mary Margaret Swinderman, 89, formerly of Fort Madison

Mary Margaret Swinderman, 89, of Merced, CA and formerly of Ft. Madison passed away on Saturday, February 04, 2023 at 3:34 AM at Pacifica Assisted Living in Merced. She was born on June 5, 1933 in Cliquot, Missouri to Thomas and Mary Garretson Emmett. On June 10, 1951 she married Jerald Swinderman at the Argyle Presbyterian Church he passed away on May 28, 2015. Mary Margaret was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church in Ft. Madison and attended Central Presbyterian Church in Merced.
MERCED, CA
Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Paul D. Walker, 79, West Point

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. A Mass of Christian burial...
WEST POINT, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

The search continues for individual last seen in Muscatine

The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) has issued a reminder to the public that it has been over 100 days since the disappearance of Trevor Wixom. Trevor was last seen on October 19, 2022 in the area around Kum & Go on Cedar Street. Since the individual was reported missing, the MPD has received several tips from the public, but Wixom has not been located.
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

Kruse surpasses 1,000 points as Lady Hounds roll

FORT MADISON - Camille Kruse knew the significance of 1,000 career points. “All my hard work paid off,” the Fort Madison High School senior said after Friday’s 55-24 win over Burlington. Kruse became the first player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark, and she did it...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Central Lee's 8th graders move to 10-0

The Central Lee 8th grade boys rolled to a big win at Mediapolis on Monday 39-18. The Hawks gave up 8 points in the first quarter and then smothered the Bulldogs allowing only 10 points the rest of the way. Brett Cook and Evan Fogarty led all scorers with nine...
DONNELLSON, IA

