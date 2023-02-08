Read full article on original website
Sitting down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sits down with Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel to discuss the upcoming season and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above. The Arkansas softball team begins their season in the Rebel Kickoff, a tournament...
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
Wiggins to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Miss 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior pitcher Jaxon Wiggins will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2023 season. Wiggins underwent an MRI on Wednesday, Feb. 8, where it was determined that he suffered a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). His surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers. A specific date for surgery has not been established at this time.
Daniels Scores 31 in Loss at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-8, 5-6 SEC) ran into trouble at Vanderbilt (11-14, 2-9 SEC), falling to the Commodores 78-70 on Thursday night. In a game where Vanderbilt led for nearly 37 minutes, Arkansas took the lead briefly in the third quarter, but could not close in on the Commodores. Makayla Daniels led the Razorbacks with a season-high 31 points.
High School Student Athletes to learn from the Razorbacks
High School Student Athletes to learn from the Razorbacks.
Renowned Flutist visits Arkansas to play with Philharmonic
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra is hitting the ground running in 2023. APO’s first concert of the year breaks new musical boundaries with the world-premiere of movements for flute and orchestra. Watch as Maestro Steven Byess along with renowned flutist Brian Dunbar join Good Day NWA to preview what you...
Pig Trail tries to get a hit off Chenise Delce
Pig Trail tries to get a hit off Chenise Delce
Black History Month at Art on the Bricks in Rogers
Black History Month at Art on the Bricks in Rogers.
