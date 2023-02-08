ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Margaret Walton
3d ago

I took am sorry your loss. I have a thought though. Have you ever picked up your prescription from the pharmacy and it looks different from the time before? I have. There are so many manufacturers that make these pills I myself ",just assume" they are ok. So I see why these people also assume that the pills they are getting are the real thing. I'm not making excuses for these people, they need to not do the drugs off the street and get help if they have an addiction problem. But the manufacturer of these pills need to find a better way of marking their products so it cannot be duplicated.

Christine DeLaRosa
3d ago

Parents stop saying YOUR KID made a mistake by taking the wrong pill . YOUR KID bought street drugs to get high ! He got got is what happened . Since when did street drugs come with FDA CLEARANCE ? You just want to blame everyone but the junkie . Sad for your loss . But he wasn't the 1st & unfortunately won't be the last . Ppl need to say No to drugs for there to be any change !

22 WSBT

Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake

Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
INDIANA STATE
beckersspine.com

Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K

An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Pediatric cancer bill would provide $2 million for research in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers file hundreds of bills every session, but not all make it to the finish line: the governor’s desk. Some bills don’t even get a hearing in the committee where they’re assigned. It’s all up to the lawmaker heading up a committee to decide which bills do. That can be a frustrating part of the legislative process, as one Hoosier mom said she’s finding out.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Formula shortage is still a problem for parents

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At 6 months old, Briar has never met a stranger. That is something mom Kenzie Chipman said she hopes doesn't change. "At the doctor's offices, he is really popular with the nurses," Chipman said. But the journey to bring his big smile into the world was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wbiw.com

Put your whole heart into quitting tobacco

BLOOMINGTON – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In honor of American Heart Month, take that first step to better protecting your heart and start on your tobacco cessation journey. “Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mental Health Bill Passes with Flying Colors

(Indianapolis, IN) - A local state lawmaker is seeing tremendous progress on his proposal aimed at reaching more offenders with better mental health and substance abuse treatment. The legislation offered by State Representative Jim Pressel of Rolling Prairie moves to the Senate after gaining unanimous approval in the Indiana House...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana suing Biden administration to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana has filed a new lawsuit in hopes of protecting Hoosiers’ Second Amendment rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita says the state is suing the Biden administration in order to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he believes infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
