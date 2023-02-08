Read full article on original website
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
The #1 state for registered guns
Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House
(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns
On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Now Nine States Ban the Sale or Possession of Assault Weapons.
California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and now Illinois have banned the sale of assault weapons. Another three states — Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington state — have passed laws that require additional regulation.
Illinois Governor: Bans Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines, Amidst Law Enforcement Resistance
On January 10th, 2023, Illinois Governor JB Pritzger signed into law a package of gun control measures that aims to restrict certain firearms and attachments, limit the possession of ammunition and enhance gun restraining orders. The new law also requires registration for certain firearms already owned.
Veterans sue Biden administration over new gun restriction
Military veterans from Texas and Wisconsin filed the first lawsuit against the Biden Administration's new rule that recategorizes up to 40 million pistols with stabilizing braces as 'short-barreled rifles.'
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
Kari Lake's Chances of Being Indicted Amid Criminal Referral in Arizona
Lake could face charges for sharing voters' signatures on her Twitter account. The problem is those signatures were already part of the public record.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
Legal marijuana: This is your brain on drugs, Part 3
The previous session covered the highly politized world of Nixon’s war on drugs. Throughout the decades, until the 1980s that is, marijuana kept popping back up as something that most Americans were not afraid of.
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."
Despite possessing some of the nation's tightest gun restrictions, California saw two mass shootings in the space of a few days. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was criticized by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for calling the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while accompanied by what seemed to be armed guards.
American gun laws to expect in 2023
Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
