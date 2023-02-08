ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
starlocalmedia.com

Pair of players from Frisco, McKinney high school now on football’s biggest stage

The Kansas City Chiefs have several ties to Dallas, dating back to their days as the AFL's Dallas Texans in the 1960s and, of course, the city's longstanding connection with the Hunt family — Lamar Hunt is the franchise's founder and owner, and his sons, Clark and Dan, are continuing the family’s legacy as the helm of the Chiefs and FC Dallas.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Duncanville’s Reginald Samples named Texas coach of the year

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville High School’s Reginald Samples was named the state’s Coach of the Year after winning his first state title. Samples has won more than 300 games in his 32-year coaching career in Texas. That’s the most of any black head football coach in the state....
DUNCANVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Duncanville High School forced to forfeit final girls' basketball game due to ongoing investigation

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - There is more trouble for the Duncanville High School girls' basketball program, which was already banned by the UIL from participating in the playoffs. Duncanville ISD has now suspended the girls’ coaching staff and the former head coach, who was already suspended by the UIL last year but retained by the district as an employee in another role.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

New 200-acre Life Sciences Development Proposed in Plano

Multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm NexPoint proposed plans for a 200-acre, 4 million-square-foot life sciences development in Plano at the old campus of Electronic Data Systems. Dubbed TxS District (Technology x Science), the project centers around the 91-acre main campus and an additional 109 acres in the nearby Legacy neighborhood. Consisting...
PLANO, TX
KVUE

'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting:  Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here. 
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD addresses allegations against former teacher

Plano ISD has released a letter addressing allegations regarding an incident between a student and teacher that took place between 2005 and 2009. According to the former student, a Williams High School and Plano East Senior High School teacher named Michael Lloyd engaged in misconduct with the student.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp offering Hawaiian-style dishes in Richardson

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson on Nov. 25 at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened in Richardson at the end of November at 581 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 127, next to the former space of I Love You A Latte coffee shop. Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a coconut shrimp plate and Spam Musubi, which is a slice of marinated Spam in the eatery's seasoned rice that is wrapped into a sushi-like handroll. The Richardson location—the second for the company outside of its Watauga, Texas, restaurant—has an open-kitchen concept where guests can see their food being cooked. 972-504-5676. www.alohachickenandshrimp.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
fwtx.com

Bits and Bites: New Restaurant Openings

A Chicago-based restaurant will soon move into a space where a ridiculous number of other restaurants have fallen. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is slated to open this spring at 2600 W. Seventh St., in the seemingly cursed end-cap spot where nearly a dozen other restaurants have failed, including Mac’s Steaks & Seafood, Bite City Grill, M Bistro, and the two-restaurants-in-one, Barrel & Bones Craft Bar & Smokehouse and Bourbon Street Oyster Bar & Grill.
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco News Roundup: Legacy Drive update and more

Construction of Legacy Drive from Panther Creek Parkway to PGA Parkway is making good progress, according to a recent engineering report from the city of Frisco. The project entails constructing a six-lane divided roadway to "fill in the last remaining gap of Legacy Drive in Frisco."
FRISCO, TX
The Associated Press

Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
DESOTO, TX

