1470 WMBD
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
wglt.org
Sound Health: Bloomington pediatrician calls for a team approach to combat child obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines encouraging pediatricians to offer treatments earlier and at a higher intensity to children struggling with obesity. Pediatricians should be offering treatment to children ages 6 and above, but can begin treatment for those even as young as age 2, based on...
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools students using speech program to their advantage
Six Peoria Public Schools students have returned from a nationwide speech competition in California, and their coaches are helping them prepare for their next contest. Advantage Communications arrived in Peoria in 2021 with district-funded programs that provide free speech and performance education curriculum for after-school practice. Advantage Communications founder and...
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
25newsnow.com
Legal aid offered during Saturday workshop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria attorney is hosting a workshop Saturday for people needing legal help. It’s lawyer Yolanda Riley’s fourth such workshop, which will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Trewyn School’s Wraparound Center at 1419 South Folkers Avenue. Those...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
wcbu.org
After losing their mother, family members continue her legacy: the Cookie Shack
A sugary Peoria institution for more than two decades is sticking around after the loss of the woman who started it. For decades, Brenda Ware and the entire Ware family made the Cookie Shack a fixture for sweet-tooths in Peoria. As far back as Brenda’s son Andre Ware can remember,...
25newsnow.com
Fine arts’ committee renews plan to improve support within Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A group of teachers are starting a new initiative to rebuild the arts’ programs within Peoria Public Schools. The Peoria Federation of Teachers’ Fine Arts Committee announced the plan on Thursday, in an effort to rebuild the arts’ programs that have seen massive cuts since 2017.
videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
wglt.org
'Reorganization' at Sugar Grove Nature Center raises outcry and concerns over transparency
A decision to reorganize operations and lay off veteran staffers at the Sugar Grove Nature Center has provoked public backlash and raised concerns about transparency, nonprofit board management, and the future of the popular outdoor attraction in rural McLean County. Come Friday, Feb. 10, all four of the nature center's...
Central Illinois Proud
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
1470 WMBD
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
firefighternation.com
IL Orphanage Rejects Donation from Firefighters’ Gun Raffle Proceeds
Normal firefighters are looking for someone to give some proceeds from their gun raffle after the the orphanage that usually gets the money turned it down. For about 30 years, The Baby Fold received a donation from the Normal Firefighters Local 2442, about $10,000 in recent years, WGLT reports. But...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
Central Illinois Proud
None injured in car vs. train crash in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a car vs. train crash near 2600 Clark Street Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m. When they arrived they found a small car on the tracks with moderate damage and a train car up against it.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Limestone Community High School kicks off Easterseals fundraiser
BARTONVILLE Ill. (WMBD) –Limestone Community High School kicked off its fundraiser to raise money for Easterseals of Central Illinois. Easterseals is a local nonprofit which dedicates its services to helping kids with developmental delays, disabilities, and other special needs. For more than four decades the Limestone community has come...
25newsnow.com
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
