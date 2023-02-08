Read full article on original website
Steven Heyer appears in court
The man who was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor appeared in court on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: 51-year-old woman assaulted, tased in violent Waipahu robbery
A resident in Hawaii says a boulder the size of a washing machine crashed into his home. Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller. An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials identify elderly couple found dead following murder-suicide in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the elderly couple found dead in a murder-suicide at a home in Makakilo. The medical examiner said Alan Gano was listed as “suicide due to contact gunshot wound” and his wife, Yoshiko Gano, was listed as “homicide due to gunshot wound.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men suspected of breaking into a car dealership in Waipahu. The crime happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 20. Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into the Cutter Mazda dealership and taking several...
KITV.com
Illegal gun range in Waianae highlights lack of shooting ranges on Oahu
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An illegal shooting range in Waianae has some neighbors fired up over safety and noise concerns. They complained to their area councilmember, who contacted the city and the police. The illegal range is located in the 87-400 block of Hakimo Road. Area Councilmember Andria Tupola says...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police issue warning following string of armed robberies targeting courier drivers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are issuing a safety warning for courier drivers. A spokesperson said a string of armed robberies on Oahu have targeted at least three drivers. In each case, the drivers were threatened with handguns or Tasers. And in one instance, police said, a victim was physically...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
americanmilitarynews.com
Man, 46, charged in ‘random’ parking lot attack in HI
A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault after he allegedly ran a 37-year-old woman down with his car while she was pushing her 6-month-old in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning. Desmond Kekahuna’s bail is set at $1 million. Investigators believe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Settlement reached for 4 injured in high-speed police chase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city and lawyers for four passengers injured in a 2021 near-fatal police chase in Makaha have reached a tentative multi-million dollar settlement. The deal was approved Tuesday by the Honolulu City Council’s Executive Matters and Legal Affairs Committee, but must still go to the full Council...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect calmly lit cigarette after attack on mom pushing baby stroller, police said
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver accused of intentionally plowing into a woman pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot and then beating her and a good Samaritan with a crowbar calmly lit a cigarette and sat on the curb after the attack. That’s according to police and witness accounts...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police locate one of five stolen vehicles from Kalihi car dealership burglary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have located one of the five vehicles stolen from a Kalihi Car Dealership earlier this week. Ron Zhang of Excellent Motor Group on Dillingham Boulevard tells us thieves broke into his business Monday night and left the lot with a handful of cars, and more than 100 keys.
2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Compliance expert charged with shepherding reform at embattled liquor commission
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission now has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. Hui Chen is a salaried city employee, but will spend the next few months reviewing the commission’s practices after multiple complaints — and a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing. Chen was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Embattled DHHL chairman to face confirmation hearing
Embattled DHHL chairman to face confirmation hearing
hawaiinewsnow.com
Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Burglars broke into a Kalihi car dealership on Monday night, driving away with five cars and more than 100 keys. The owners say they can’t leave the lot for fear of more cars being ripped off. Honolulu police dusted for fingerprints at the business, Excellent Motor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish
Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
Rugby Player Shot Dead By Honolulu Police In 2021 Had Acute CTE Autopsy Shows
HONOLULU (AP) – A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot dead by Honolulu police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help...
EMS: Driver crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in Waimanalo on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 7 p.m.
