Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: 51-year-old woman assaulted, tased in violent Waipahu robbery

A resident in Hawaii says a boulder the size of a washing machine crashed into his home. Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller. An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Illegal gun range in Waianae highlights lack of shooting ranges on Oahu

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An illegal shooting range in Waianae has some neighbors fired up over safety and noise concerns. They complained to their area councilmember, who contacted the city and the police. The illegal range is located in the 87-400 block of Hakimo Road. Area Councilmember Andria Tupola says...
WAIANAE, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Man, 46, charged in ‘random’ parking lot attack in HI

A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault after he allegedly ran a 37-year-old woman down with his car while she was pushing her 6-month-old in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning. Desmond Kekahuna’s bail is set at $1 million. Investigators believe...
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Settlement reached for 4 injured in high-speed police chase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city and lawyers for four passengers injured in a 2021 near-fatal police chase in Makaha have reached a tentative multi-million dollar settlement. The deal was approved Tuesday by the Honolulu City Council’s Executive Matters and Legal Affairs Committee, but must still go to the full Council...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Embattled DHHL chairman to face confirmation hearing

The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish

The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
HONOLULU, HI

