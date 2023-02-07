Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall. The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3-pointer against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO