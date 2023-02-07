Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
What’s being considered so far for Denton’s first climate action plan
Denton’s first climate action plan is quickly becoming a reality for the Denton City Council to approve in June and to push the city another step closer to its net-zero emissions goal by 2050. Sustainable Denton, the city’s group leading the climate action effort, is turning to residents for...
inforney.com
North Texas QB outlook for 2023: Is Chandler Rogers the answer for the Mean Green?
Key returners: Stone Earle (junior, 6-0, 203), JD Head (junior, 6-1, 185), Jace Ruder (senior, 6-3, 228), Grant Gunnell (junior, 6-6, 228) Key losses: Austin Aune (declared for NFL draft) Newcomers: Chandler Rogers (Louisiana-Monroe transfer) Biggest unanswered question: Is Rogers the answer?. UNT found itself with a rather large hole...
inforney.com
Coach Morris on new recruits: What to expect today
The clock was ticking quickly when Eric Morris took over the North Texas football program on Dec. 13. The midterm signing period was just eight days away. The NCAA recruiting calendar didn’t do UNT any favors either. Signing day is always the first Wednesday in February. Some years it’s...
inforney.com
North Texas enters Thursday showdown with UAB looking to extend winning streak
North Texas women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell has said all along this season that the Mean Green would hit their groove at some point. UNT’s freshmen point guards would settle in, key transfer Jaaucklyn Moore would adjust to playing with the Mean Green, and the chemistry would come along.
inforney.com
Savage's growth adds to excitement for UNT softball team heading into season
Skylar Savage was right in the middle of one of the memorable postseason runs in the recent history of North Texas athletics last spring. Savage didn’t have a whole lot of experience heading into her freshman season with the UNT softball team. Not that it mattered. UNT needed Savage...
inforney.com
North Texas pregame — UAB at UNT: C-USA heavyweights face off tonight
Records: UNT 19-5, 10-3 Conference USA; UAB 17-7, 8-5 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 74, Rice 64; UAB 76, Florida International 72. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry finished just one point off his season high when he scored 21 in UNT’s win over Rice. The senior also handed out five assists and grabbed four rebounds. He is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
inforney.com
Who's the best short guard in country? UNT’s Perry, UAB’s Walker to make their cases Thursday
Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall. The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3-pointer against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.
inforney.com
UNT ranks among national leaders in returning production, but will it translate to wins?
Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers took a long, hard look at North Texas’ roster before he decided to continue his career with the Mean Green. Rogers was one of the hot commodities on the transfer market and had plenty of options. “UNT has everyone coming back,” Rogers said shortly...
inforney.com
Could UNT’s time in a conference with SMU be over practically before it begins?
One of the big draws for North Texas when it joined five other schools in jumping from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference is that it would finally be in the same league as longtime rival SMU. That period might not last very long. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is...
Comments / 0