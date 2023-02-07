ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Related
inforney.com

What’s being considered so far for Denton’s first climate action plan

Denton’s first climate action plan is quickly becoming a reality for the Denton City Council to approve in June and to push the city another step closer to its net-zero emissions goal by 2050. Sustainable Denton, the city’s group leading the climate action effort, is turning to residents for...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

North Texas QB outlook for 2023: Is Chandler Rogers the answer for the Mean Green?

Key returners: Stone Earle (junior, 6-0, 203), JD Head (junior, 6-1, 185), Jace Ruder (senior, 6-3, 228), Grant Gunnell (junior, 6-6, 228) Key losses: Austin Aune (declared for NFL draft) Newcomers: Chandler Rogers (Louisiana-Monroe transfer) Biggest unanswered question: Is Rogers the answer?. UNT found itself with a rather large hole...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Coach Morris on new recruits: What to expect today

The clock was ticking quickly when Eric Morris took over the North Texas football program on Dec. 13. The midterm signing period was just eight days away. The NCAA recruiting calendar didn’t do UNT any favors either. Signing day is always the first Wednesday in February. Some years it’s...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

North Texas pregame — UAB at UNT: C-USA heavyweights face off tonight

Records: UNT 19-5, 10-3 Conference USA; UAB 17-7, 8-5 Conference USA. Last game: UNT 74, Rice 64; UAB 76, Florida International 72. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry finished just one point off his season high when he scored 21 in UNT’s win over Rice. The senior also handed out five assists and grabbed four rebounds. He is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Who's the best short guard in country? UNT’s Perry, UAB’s Walker to make their cases Thursday

Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall. The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3-pointer against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.
DENTON, TX

