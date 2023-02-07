ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rocket Pool (RPL): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

The decentralized Ethereum staking protocol, Rocket Pool, has been one of the best-performing cryptos, gaining over 75% in the last 30 days. The rally comes amidst a landmark that has seen Rocket Pool’s TVL cross $1 billion for the first time. Rocket Pool’s rETH has also been launched on...
Cardano (ADA) Founder Slams SEC’s “One-Size-Fits-All” Staking Regulation

The SEC might impose regulations on cryptocurrency staking services in the U.S. Charles Hoskinson has shared his view on the possible crypto staking regulations. Hoskinson has opined that it is an “inconvenience to the industry as a whole” when nuanced staking models are placed under the same umbrella.
Why the SEC’s ‘Staking Ban’ Is Not What You Think

Coinbase CEO suggested that the SEC could ban staking for retail customers. He said this would be a “terrible path” for the US. Staking services made up 11% of Coinbase’s revenue in Q3 2022. These comments come after Kraken settled a lawsuit with the SEC. The exchange...
Zero Knowledge Proof: How ZKproofs Work and Why They Are Important

Have you ever felt the immense frustration of knowing secret information but being unable to ‘prove’ it without sharing it? Then zero-knowledge proofs might be your ultimate solution. A zero-knowledge proof (ZKP or ZKProof) is an authentication system that allows two parties to confirm whether or not a...
Liquid Staking: The Ultimate Guide

Liquid staking is a method of turning illiquid-staked assets into liquid assets. This means that liquid staking gives these assets value while providing the same benefits as staking. The main benefit of liquid staking is that it frees up assets that would have otherwise been locked. However, this benefit comes...
Collector Crypt Closes Competitive Seed Round

Collector Crypt, a revolutionary startup bringing the $402 billion physical collectibles market to the Web3 space, has successfully closed its seed round, securing investments from GSR, Big Brain Holdings, FunFair Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Master Ventures Investment Management, StarLaunch, and Telos. Collector transforms the multi-billion-dollar collectibles industry in a way...
ApeCoin’s (APE) Hidden Transfers: Here’s Where They Lead

Ape Foundation, the “legal steward” and administrator behind the ApeCoin (APE), published its inaugural Ape Transparency Report in early December 2022. The document showed financial positions and APE flows since ApeCoin was released, thus from March 16, 2022. However, blockchain data reveals that days before the ApeCoin launch,...
Optimism Surprises Users With Second Airdrop, OP Sinks

Optimism airdropped millions of OP tokens to active ecosystem users. The team warned that there’s no need to claim the tokens – they’ve been sent straight to the eligible users’ wallets. OP went down significantly following the news of the second airdrop. Optimism (OP) continues to...

