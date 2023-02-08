ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem students help replenish scorched Santiam State Forest

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - It’s already been more than two years since the historic Beachie Creek Fire ripped through and scorched Oregon towns from Stayton to Detroit and beyond. The Santiam State Forest was scorched, but with the help of the Oregon Department of Forestry, the State Forests Trust of Oregon and Salem students, restoration efforts are helping the land rise from the ashes.
Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Portland Woman Awarded $1M In Discrimination Suit

(AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive...
Woodshop fire interrupts classes at N Portland high school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire interrupted classes at Roosevelt High School in north Portland on Thursday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. At about 1 p.m., fire crews responded to the school on North Central Street. They found a fire in the school’s woodshop sawdust collection hopper, placed at the exterior of the building.
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

