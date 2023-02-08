Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Related
kptv.com
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor
A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Mercy Corps team members in Syria to help after devastating earthquake. About 45 Mercy Corps team members are in Syria right now to help. Seahawks fan from Vancouver named NFL Fan of the Year.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Asian Pacific American Network buys former Canton Grill restaurant in SE Portland with big plans ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Canton Grill building in Southeast Portland — known as one of the oldest Chinese-American restaurants in the metro area — finally has a new owner. The Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) bought it last month after over 76 years in the business. They closed their doors back in 2020.
kptv.com
PPS lays out possible relocation plans for Harriet Tubman Middle School
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
kptv.com
Salem students help replenish scorched Santiam State Forest
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - It’s already been more than two years since the historic Beachie Creek Fire ripped through and scorched Oregon towns from Stayton to Detroit and beyond. The Santiam State Forest was scorched, but with the help of the Oregon Department of Forestry, the State Forests Trust of Oregon and Salem students, restoration efforts are helping the land rise from the ashes.
kptv.com
Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
portlandobserver.com
Portland Woman Awarded $1M In Discrimination Suit
(AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive...
kptv.com
Woodshop fire interrupts classes at N Portland high school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire interrupted classes at Roosevelt High School in north Portland on Thursday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. At about 1 p.m., fire crews responded to the school on North Central Street. They found a fire in the school’s woodshop sawdust collection hopper, placed at the exterior of the building.
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera free
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Feb. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Salem PD requiring body cameras, Portland officers still camera free.
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eighth grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
opb.org
Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
kpic
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
A Portland high school student has Oregon governor’s ear on environmental justice
At 6 a.m. on a Tuesday last July, Danny Cage was packing for a camping trip with friends when his cellphone rang. The caller ID flashed “Salem.”. He picked up: The governor’s office was on the line. A staffer for Gov. Kate Brown told Cage, 17 at the time, that he had been nominated to serve on a state board, the just-revamped Environmental Justice Council.
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Comments / 14