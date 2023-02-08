Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Tonight's Rain Exiting Before Saturday's Rio Parade
The first of two weak disturbances slid just to our east earlier this afternoon, but clouds continue to hang around into this evening. And as we head into tonight, the second disturbance will drop down from the north bringing with it even more cloud cover and a good likelihood of rain.
kadn.com
Severe Weather Moving Thru Early Tonight
A strong storm system has kicked up scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and the severe weather threat will linger into tonight. But in the wake of this system, cooler air and more tranquil weather will spread across the region through the upcoming weekend. A cold front will eventually sweep...
Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend
Weather forecast for Friday, February 10th, 2023. Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend...
Stormy into Wednesday evening
Stormy conditions are expected for Acadiana later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening with some potential for severe weather.
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
GALLERY: See damage from Reported Tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that time. On Tangipahoa Road, a mobile […]
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
kadn.com
Louisiana audit finds recurring issues in Grand Coteau
Grand Coteau,La(KADN) An independent auditor in Lafayette uncovered many issues for the year ending June 30, 2022. There were 11 adverse findings, nine of which were repeated from the previous year. "We are working on it to file the appropriate protocol." With bills piling up, the auditor also mentioned the...
wbrz.com
Smoke coming from 18-wheeler snarls traffic on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River bridge slowed traffic during Tuesday's afternoon commute. The vehicle started smoking in the middle of the bridge and then pulled off in front of the exit to Nicholson Drive. No lanes are currently blocked but vehicle recovery...
kadn.com
Catching Up With 2022 King Cake Of The Year, Great Harvest Of Acadiana
Great Harvest claimed the title of "King Cake of the Year" in 2022. Their reign will be ending soon as a new champion will be crowned on February 15th for The Great King Cake Taste Off. Brian shares why winning King Cake of the Year is so special. Click here to get yours now!
theadvocate.com
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
stmarynow.com
Bayou Vista sign ordinances come to a full stop
FRANKLIN — The saga of the Bayou Vista stop signs came to an end Wednesday, at least for now. Two proposed ordinances, which had been on the agenda for at least two previous St. Mary Parish Council meetings, failed to get enough votes for passage at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
kadn.com
Adopt: Hank! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Furever Home Friday Pick
Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, brought Hank by in hopes of finding his furever home. This sweet boy is still a puppy but is a total cuddle bug. Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care...
Greenwell Springs Road reopened after man found shot, killed in vehicle, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greenwell Springs Road is now reopened after being shut down for several hours while deputies were investigating a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a man was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, around...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
Five shootings reported in Donaldsonville in 2023; leaders meeting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Community and law enforcement leaders in Donaldsonville are meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss ongoing crime issues. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, there were 32 shootings in 2022. Six people were killed and only four of the cases were solved.
