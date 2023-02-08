ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kadn.com

Tonight's Rain Exiting Before Saturday's Rio Parade

The first of two weak disturbances slid just to our east earlier this afternoon, but clouds continue to hang around into this evening. And as we head into tonight, the second disturbance will drop down from the north bringing with it even more cloud cover and a good likelihood of rain.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Severe Weather Moving Thru Early Tonight

A strong storm system has kicked up scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and the severe weather threat will linger into tonight. But in the wake of this system, cooler air and more tranquil weather will spread across the region through the upcoming weekend. A cold front will eventually sweep...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WJTV 12

Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that time. On Tangipahoa Road, a mobile […]
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Louisiana audit finds recurring issues in Grand Coteau

Grand Coteau,La(KADN) An independent auditor in Lafayette uncovered many issues for the year ending June 30, 2022. There were 11 adverse findings, nine of which were repeated from the previous year. "We are working on it to file the appropriate protocol." With bills piling up, the auditor also mentioned the...
GRAND COTEAU, LA
kadn.com

Catching Up With 2022 King Cake Of The Year, Great Harvest Of Acadiana

Great Harvest claimed the title of "King Cake of the Year" in 2022. Their reign will be ending soon as a new champion will be crowned on February 15th for The Great King Cake Taste Off. Brian shares why winning King Cake of the Year is so special. Click here to get yours now!
stmarynow.com

Bayou Vista sign ordinances come to a full stop

FRANKLIN — The saga of the Bayou Vista stop signs came to an end Wednesday, at least for now. Two proposed ordinances, which had been on the agenda for at least two previous St. Mary Parish Council meetings, failed to get enough votes for passage at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

