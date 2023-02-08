ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Travel warnings issued across Mexico due to cartel violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border officials sounded the alarm the week of Feb. 6 over an increase in criminal and cartel related activity south of the border. Travel warnings were triggered ahead of upcoming spring break vacations to deter individuals from traveling into Mexico over the holiday. KUSI’s Dan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego

At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
SAN DIEGO, CA
newsnationnow.com

$9M in drugs seized at San Diego-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — As officials battle an influx of drug smuggling, the San Diego – Mexico border is a large entry point for many of these drugs spreading across the nation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $9 million worth of drugs, including more...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills

SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
