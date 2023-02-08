Read full article on original website
Travel warnings issued across Mexico due to cartel violence
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border officials sounded the alarm the week of Feb. 6 over an increase in criminal and cartel related activity south of the border. Travel warnings were triggered ahead of upcoming spring break vacations to deter individuals from traveling into Mexico over the holiday. KUSI’s Dan...
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego
At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
Remains of veteran killed in Vietnam War reunited with Ramona family
It's a homecoming more than five decades in the making. With the support of the community, Private First Class Thomas Green made his way back to his hometown, Ramona.
Oceanside Man Who Threatened Sen. Chuck Schumer Gets 5 Months in Prison
An Oceanside man who threatened to kill Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York in a voicemail message left at Schumer’s Washington, D.C. office was sentenced Friday to five months in prison. Johnathan Ryan McGuire was charged with sending a profane message to the Senate majority leader in which...
$9M in drugs seized at San Diego-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — As officials battle an influx of drug smuggling, the San Diego – Mexico border is a large entry point for many of these drugs spreading across the nation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $9 million worth of drugs, including more...
Over a dozen people seen jumping from smuggling boat at Mission Beach
Witnesses see more than a dozen people jump from what U.S. Border Patrol says was smuggling boat. The incident happened at South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
Logan Ryan, 21, struggled with substance abuse, but found help at the First Step House of North County.
Resident under fire by city after fixing Windansea beach stairs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local homeowner decided to put a fresh coat of paint on the main staircase at Windansea Beach in La Jolla after filing multiple requests with the city to handle it. The city is not happy with the resident for completing the handiwork on his...
The days of San Diego thrill seekers looking for facetime with great whites in Mexico are now over
Mexico's government has banned cage diving off the coast of Guadalupe Island. Previously, local touring companies have taken thrill seekers out to sea and let them get up close to sharks while inside the metal enclosure, but that's no longer the case.
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
Plant disease discovery forces citrus quarantine for Rancho Bernardo
SAN DIEGO — A plant disease that kills citrus trees has been discovered in Rancho Bernardo. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is declaring a citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area to try and save San Diego’s citrus crop. For the first time, residential citrus trees in...
'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills
SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
‘Please Send Pizza,' Says Young Cancer Patient's Sign in Hospital Window, Strangers Answer Call
One year and three months. That is how long Viviana Navarrete has been at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She is 13 years old and has acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which requires chemotherapy. “When I first started off, it was really hard and all I wanted to do...
Man Walking in ‘Extremely Dark Area’ of Mission Gorge Road Struck and Killed
A man died early Friday after being struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road in the Mission Trails Regional Park area, San Diego Police reported. Just after 1 a.m., a 31-year-old man driving westbound in a 2013 Toyota Prius in the 8700 block of Mission Gorge struck and killed the victim, who was walking in an “extremely dark area” of the road.
San Diego car insurance projected to rise more than any California city
SAN DIEGO — Drivers here in San Diego can expect to pay more for their car insurance in 2023 compared to last year. A new report finds that our increase will be steeper than any other city in California. San Diego's project increase in car insurance is one of...
UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
COLD CASE: Motive unknown in murder of UCSD researcher
Dr. Saitoh and his team were working to learn more about the brain. His co-worker Phyllis Lessin said he was on track to make a major breakthrough to help Alzheimer’s patients.
