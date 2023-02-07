Read full article on original website
Two Fatal Brightline Crashes Two Days In A Row In Palm Beach County
Two people were killed Wednesday night when an SUV was struck on the tracks in Delray Beach. Another crash in Boca Raton on Tuesday appears to have been a successful suicide attempt.
'He embraced everyone': Girlfriend of Lyft driver who died recalls his kindness
Kathi Ginsberg recalled one of her fondest moments with Gary Levin. It was a memory from the week before Christmas, when Ginsberg and Levin, her boyfriend of nearly six years, attended a Smokey Robinson concert at the Broward County Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, a belated gift for Levin's 74th birthday.
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
NBC Miami
2 People Killed After Brightline Train Crashes Into SUV in Delray Beach
Two people were killed Wednesday night when a Brightline high-speed train crashed into a SUV in the city of Delray Beach. The crash took place around 8 p.m. near Old Dixie Highway and Lindell Boulevard, NBC affiliate WPTV reported. Witnesses told Delray Beach Police the vehicle was on the tracks...
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
cbs12.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
cbs12.com
"Extremely emaciated:" Royal Palm Beach man charged with elderly abuse of parents
A Royal Palm Beach man is facing felony charges after being accused of kidnapping and abusing his own parents. In total, Christopher Gissoni is facing 12 charges after Palm Beach County Deputies were dispatched to Gissoni's house for a welfare check last Thursday. It comes after Gissoni’s 91-year-old father was...
NBC Miami
Veteran Pembroke Pines Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash
The South Florida law enforcement community was in mourning after a veteran Pembroke Pines police motorcycle officer was killed in a crash Thursday. The crash happened in the area of 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, where footage showed the motorcycle down in the middle of the street with debris scattered across the roadway.
Lyft passenger recalls kindness of Gary Levin during recent ride
A woman who recently rode with Gary Levin while he was working as a Lyft driver recounted his positivity and kindness during their brief encounter.
cbs12.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
foxsports640.com
Delray man harms pregnant woman after she refused to get an abortion
DELRAY BEACH, FL– A 20-year-old Delray Beach man is behind bars after he allegedly hit and pushed a woman after she told him she was pregnant. Police say they received…
Bay News 9
Police: 2 killed when commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, the latest in a string of accidents that have plagued Brightline since its inception more than five years ago, authorities said. The train crashed Wednesday night in...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 French bulldogs struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver. “I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in...
WSVN-TV
Nurses testify in trial of Hollywood Hills administrator charged in overheating deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several nurses took the stand in the trial of the Hollywood nursing home administrator accused in the overheating deaths of nine patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Wednesday’s testimony in the manslaughter trial of Jorge Carballo came as prosecutors continue to introduce new evidence...
Click10.com
Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
WPBF News 25
Royal Palm Beach man arrested, accused of abusing, neglecting, kidnapping elderly couple
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man faces a long list of charges, accused of neglecting and abusing two elderly people he was supposed to be caring for. Christopher Gisonni is charged with neglect of an elderly person, kidnapping, and elderly abuse, along with other crimes.
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
cw34.com
Chase ensues after woman nearly hits deputies in Martin County, sheriff says
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Fort Pierce is behind bars after a short pursuit in Martin County. It happened on Feb. 7 around 11:55 p.m. According to deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Luciana Jean Louis, 36, came dangerously close to hitting two deputies working a traffic stop on the shoulder of the highway.
West Boca mother arrested in death of malnourished 1-month-old daughter
Delaila Pino LaSalle's infant daughter died last March of malnutrition. The mother's explanation? A cleft lip with which the child was born. The birth defect, Pino Lasalle told deputies, kept the child from nursing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated the 1-month-old's death, and after months of interviews and consultations with doctors,...
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
