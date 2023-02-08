Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
5 serious questions (and 1 silly one) about Luke Goode’s return
Welcome to the home stretch, Illini fans. This is the part of the season where every gripe is magnified in importance and amplified on social media. Okay, well then welcome to the home stretch, Illini fans. This is the part of the season where we continue to magnify gripes, amplify...
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
thechampaignroom.com
Bryant-less Illini lead ferocious comeback to steal road win
LINCOLN, Neb. — In a night where everything was going wrong, the Illini found a way to win. Despite Genesis Bryant’s early injury and poor shooting, Illinois exploded on late 20-0 run to propel past Nebraska in Lincoln, 72-64. Road struggles have been a theme of late for...
Daily Digest | Illini to re-dedicate Ubben; Another top-10 mock for 'Spoon
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Illinois athletics will re-dedicate the Ubben Basketball Complex on February 10 in a ceremony, the athletics department announced on Wednesday. Illinois recently completed a two-year renovation of the men’s and women’s basketball practice facility, which doubled the size of the complex and added new technological advancements in sports performance, sports medicine, sports science, sports nutrition and basketball training.
No. 24 Rutgers tries to solve Illinois at Champaign
No. 24 Rutgers and host Illinois will both try to bounce back from a loss and make some headway in
decaturian.com
A Hidden Sports Gem: The Decatur Commodores
There is a hidden baseball gem in central Illinois near Millikin University, and that is the Decatur Commodores. The historic team has played a huge role in the lives of hundreds of baseball players throughout central Illinois. Founded in the winter of 2008, the Decatur Commodores are a high school-age...
Vermilion County Bobcats announce immediate end of operations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Bobcats are no more. In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, the Southern Professional Hockey League team announced that they have ceased operations, effective immediately. “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said team owner Ellen Tully. “It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, […]
Urban Legend Says Illinois University Has Secret Tunnels Under It
I've heard about a lot of urban legends in Illinois over the years, but have never come across this one - until now. The claim is that there is a network of secret tunnels under the University of Illinois that also houses a top-secret United States government computer. Someone should...
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Golden Nugget Casino Dealer Training Offered Free Starting Mon Feb 13th at DACC
With Danville’s new Golden Nugget Casino getting ready to open sometime this spring, dealer training is available starting Monday, February 13th out at Danville Area Community College. You can sign up through February 20th. Golden Nugget’s Chris Hawkland told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show that this kind of training to become a casino dealer is a rare opportunity.
tourcounsel.com
Hickory Point Mall | Shopping mall in Forsyth, Illinois
Hickory Point Mall is an enclosed mall in Forsyth, Illinois, United States. The mall opened in 1978. The anchor stores are Kohl's, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, and Shoe Dept. Encore. The mall is managed by Namdar Realty Group. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney, Sears, and Bergner's.
smilepolitely.com
Dinner is tasty at Stango Cuisine in Champaign
Don’t forget about Stango Cuisine in their new location in Champaign sharing space with Wood N’ Hog. Yesterday, I ordered dinner from the Zambian restaurant, and it was delicious. I usually get the amazing wings here, but last night, I had the chicken curry ($12.99). The dinner came...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
‘She’s worth it’: Dog owner travels from Illinois to Tennessee after thief takes off in car with Goldendoodle in backseat
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois.
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
wglt.org
2022 was a good year for many B-N restaurants. What will 2023 bring?
We’re only a month into 2023, and Larry Carius is already a busy man. Carius runs the popular Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene Facebook page, where 34,000 foodies follow openings, closings, renovations and more. There were 30 restaurant openings and 14 closings in 2022, according to Carius’ own tally. “I...
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carle at the Riverfront Provides a Look Inside; with Operations Beginning Feb 19th
Danville’s new CARLE AT THE RIVERFRONT medical campus held their “First Look for Community Leaders and Partners” Wednesday morning (Feb 8th), as they prepare to begin operations on Sunday February 19th. Carle Director of Ambulatory Operations Heather Tucker says once all the services from Carle’s Fairchild and Vermilion locations are moved in, this will be an outpatient facility of robust healthcare services.
Large discount retailer opening another new location in Illinois
A rising discount retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the popular and fast-growing discount store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Illinois store location in Champaign, according to the company's website.
