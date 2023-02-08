Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Erin Andrews net worth & salary: How much money does Fox sideline reporter make in 2023?
If a big game is happening on Fox, it's almost a guarantee Erin Andrews is going to be present and roaming the sidelines. Super Bowl 57 will be no exception, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing on-field commentary for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Andrews will be working her fourth...
Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars
Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday. The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations." According ...
Joe Montana Would Take Himself Over Tom Brady
The 49ers legend joined SI on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Jimmy Johnson Knows Sean Payton's Plan to Relaunch Russell Wilson
From one former Super Bowl-winning head coach to another.
NFL World Reacts To Jets Owner's Aaron Rodgers Comment
There's been a lot of speculation about where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023. Many fans and media members have predicted that Rodgers will suit up for the New York Jets. ESPN's Dianna Russini had an opportunity to ask Jets owner Woody Johnson about the possibility of adding Rodgers in the ...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers President Has Telling Comment On Aaron Rodgers Decision
Aaron Rodgers still hasn't decided if he wants to play football in 2023. The Green Bay Packers are hoping he lets them know sooner rather than later. At Super Bowl LVII on Thursday, ESPN's Dianna Russini spoke with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and asked if the organization had provided ...
NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement
The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
Patrick Mahomes throws shade at Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes is playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers was working on his golf game last weekend at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. An incident involving the latter came up during a media day interview that the former did Wednesday. Rodgers and his partner, professional golfer Ben Silverman, won Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes throws shade at Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
Tom Brady makes his retirement officially, officially official with the NFL. We think.
Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is retiring. For good, this time. Allegedly. When the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced that he was calling it quits after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, he said in his retirement video that his leaving the NFL was final.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Latest Derek Carr, Saints trade update sounds good for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints could see a true successor to Drew Brees if the talks with quarterback Derek Carr continue trending in a positive direction. The New Orleans Saints may have lost Sean Payton, but they could still land the talent they need to turn around their franchise: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
Here's a list of every award winner from the NFL Honors
The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily beating out Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LVII opponent Jalen Hurts for Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, is the 10th ever multi-time NFL MVP winner.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Prank He Played on Tom Brady
In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Rob Gronkowski gave insight into his relationship with Tom Brady with a story about how he pranked him.
Sauce Gardner says 'I know a little something about something' regarding Aaron Rodgers
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2023 offseason regards the status of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whether or not he’ll play next season and, if he does play, where. Speculation has been swirling that if Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, the Jets could be his new home.
Patriots billionaire owner says NFL team will remain a family affair for 'decades to come'
Self-made billionaire Robert Kraft discusses the future of his highly successful NFL franchise the New England Patriots.
Kraft details how decision to hire O'Brien was made with Belichick
BOSTON -- Early in Robert Kraft's tenure as owner of his hometown New England Patriots, he could have been described as a "hands-on" owner. Then-head coach Bill Parcells might have used a different descriptor.The point was, Kraft bent the ears of his front office in the '90s, leading to a discord with the head coach, who planned his own departure from New England while ... preparing to lead the Patriots into the Super Bowl. Kraft, though, learned from those early missteps, and he's often discussed the leadership strategy he applies to all of his businesses. Kraft tries to hire quality leaders,...
