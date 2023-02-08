Read full article on original website
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 5:30
Eagles top Monroe in overtime, Cadets take down Fairport. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/news/local-news/driver-killed-in-farmington-crash/. Minister Franklin Florence remembered as man of God, …. The...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester Friday evening forecast
Winds continue to ease up and shift from the west to the northwest overnight. As this happens, one last burst of energy swings through as colder air funnels in and kicks up some lake snow showers scattered around the region into early Saturday when high pressure settles in and shuts it down.
Joeval’s Formalwear to close, will have ‘retirement sale’
Joeval's Bridal across the street will remain open.
Community Bank to close in Rushville
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community Bank N.A. has announced the upcoming closure of its Rushville branch on Main Street in the village. After the April 28 closure, the closest Community Bank locations will be nearly 10 miles northwest in Canandaigua, and 13 miles southeast in Penn Yan. The company says employees of the Rushville branch […]
rochesterfirst.com
The Legacy at Grande'Vie hosts "The Elderette"
At the Legacy at Grande'Vie, six women must interview six men to determine who they will be paired with. The Legacy at Grande’Vie hosts “The Elderette”. At the Legacy at Grande'Vie, six women must interview six men to determine who they will be paired with. URMC to air...
rochesterfirst.com
Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies
For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG
PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
rochesterfirst.com
Kucko's Camera: Dutch Connection at the George Eastman Museum
Today John Kucko took his camera inside the George Eastman Museum, to get out of the rain and for a sneak peek at the sights and scents of spring at the annual Dutch Connection display. The event starts Friday at the museum and runs through February 26. Kucko’s Camera: Dutch...
RFD works on house fire on Murray St.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire or if there were any injuries to firefighters or civilians.
High winds causing a few, scattered power outages
RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evans administration addressing rash of vehicle thefts around Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says his administration is taking action following the recent reports of vehicle thefts and smash-and-grab robberies in the city. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, more than 400 Hyundais and Kias have been reported stolen in the county since October 2022....
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester Wednesday overnight forecast
Temperatures overnight despite winds shifting out of the south will fall nicely into the upper 20s, leading to a cool start alongside the rain Thursday. Temperatures overnight despite winds shifting out of the south will fall nicely into the upper 20s, leading to a cool start alongside the rain Thursday.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Victor, Henrietta stores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new round of store closures. This time, the Victor and Henrietta locations are on the list. The Bed Bath & Beyond locations at 20 Square Drive and Market Square Plaza are among the 150 Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores going out […]
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Strong winds overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong cold front blowing through tonight will drop our temperatures, and more importantly, ramp up our winds. The strongest winds will move in around 9 or 10 tonight, and ease up by sunrise tomorrow morning. So, this will mainly be an overnight event. Winds in...
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
New York State is seeing one of the most unique year's on record. The city that is parked between Syracuse and Buffalo is also perched between two of the most active Great Lakes and sure sees plenty of stormy winter days. But this year, so far, things are not what they used to be.
rochesterfirst.com
Adam Interviews actor and Brighton native Devin Kawaoka
You can see him shows like Chicago Med, Shrinking and Lucifer. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/adam-interviews/adam-interviews-actor-and-brighton-native-devin-kawaoka/. Adam Interviews actor and Brighton native Devin Kawaoka. You can see him shows like Chicago Med, Shrinking and Lucifer. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/adam-interviews/adam-interviews-actor-and-brighton-native-devin-kawaoka/. Monroe County health and hospital news conference. Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and hospital...
wxxinews.org
How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods
Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:. Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community...
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
