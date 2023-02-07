TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO