Lakeland, FL

truecrimedaily

Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Rubonia. Dispatch received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes of US 41 North are blocked at 69th Street East. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms that three vehicles are involved. Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are...
RUBONIA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

TAMPA, Fla. — Karina Perez has been found safe and is being cared for, according to a Thursday morning update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland temporarily closed after fire damaged building

LAKELAND, Fla. — A steak house that had been in business for more than 40 years in Lakeland is temporality shut down after a fire damaged the building. The Lakeland Fire Department responded to Texas Cattle Company early Tuesday morning on reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews found the restaurant engulfed in heavy flames with smoke coming from the south side of the building.
LAKELAND, FL

