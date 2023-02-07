Read full article on original website
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Burglary suspect’s mother thanks Haines City officers for saving son’s life after homeowner shot him
A burglary suspect's mother thanked Haines City police officers for saving her son's life after he was shot by a homeowner.
Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal
TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
New Hillsborough County Deputy Cadet Arrested For ATM Theft While Working At Loomis
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – Detectives have arrested a new cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff’s Training Academy when
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 Suspects Who Burglarized, Stole Pickup Truck In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened early Monday morning in the Copper Ridge neighborhood off of North Campbell Road in Lakeland. Investigators say two suspects burglarized a vehicle and found a key fob inside of
Tampa rapper arrested for young mother's murder days after being acquitted of recording studio double-murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa jury acquitted Billy Adams of killing two men in a makeshift recording studio in Lutz. He walked free from a Tampa courtroom on January 27. Three days later, a young mother who was pregnant with her second child was found shot to death in a residential area of New Tampa. Her toddler was still in her vehicle nearby.
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Rubonia. Dispatch received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes of US 41 North are blocked at 69th Street East. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms that three vehicles are involved. Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are...
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
Tampa woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer, catches on fire
A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
TAMPA, Fla. — Karina Perez has been found safe and is being cared for, according to a Thursday morning update from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered.
Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland temporarily closed after fire damaged building
LAKELAND, Fla. — A steak house that had been in business for more than 40 years in Lakeland is temporality shut down after a fire damaged the building. The Lakeland Fire Department responded to Texas Cattle Company early Tuesday morning on reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews found the restaurant engulfed in heavy flames with smoke coming from the south side of the building.
