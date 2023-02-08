San Diegans send donations to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - People across San Diego are doing what they can to help the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. It's estimated 5,000 Turkish Americans live in San Diego county, a small but tight group.

Ozlem Erol moved to San Diego more than 20 years ago.

"I have friends and relatives who are still waiting to hear from people who they know is under the rubble and still being hopeful. And I want to be hopeful too, but you know we’re coming to the end of that too," said Erol.

Erol's parents and immediate family are safe in Istanbul, but the fate of many relatives and friends in the earthquake zone remains unknown.

"There are no words to describe how you feel. It's like maybe the closest one is devastation, of course, and them being so far away. You think, 'what can I do?'" said Erol.

There are many ways to help. Donations can be dropped off at the House of Turkey in Balboa Park.

At the Islamic Center of San Diego, they're collecting new or gently used blankets, coats, baby food, and first aid kits.

Imam Taha Hassane says the destruction is hard to process.

"What I have seen so far is something unbelievable. The amount of buildings that collapsed, the number of victims of people who died is still going up and up, the number of injured is still going up and up," said Hassane.

Ozlem is thankful her family is safe, but her heart beaks for so many others.

"Every life matters," she said.

The following links provide information about how people can help: