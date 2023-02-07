ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse

Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges the cryptocurrency ATM industry faces, the demand for crypto ATMs continues...
Crypto Jobs Explained: From Blockchain Builders to Community Moderators

Crypto jobs have never been hotter. According to CoinJournal, cryptocurrency job search volume exploded in 2022, increasing by 601% compared to the previous year. Now, more than ever, job hunters are ditching the cookie-cutter careers of the past and diving into the wide world of Web3 and blockchain technology. But...
ReserveBlock Announces RBX Token Listing on BitMart Exchange

Blockchain platform ReserveBlock has announced that its native asset will be listed on BitMart. The RBX market will open for trading on BitMart’s crypto exchange on February 8. The event follows recent listings on Bitrue and Deepcoin. RBX secures ReserveBlock’s open-source network and is used to validate the Proof...
Zero Knowledge Proof: How ZKproofs Work and Why They Are Important

Have you ever felt the immense frustration of knowing secret information but being unable to ‘prove’ it without sharing it? Then zero-knowledge proofs might be your ultimate solution. A zero-knowledge proof (ZKP or ZKProof) is an authentication system that allows two parties to confirm whether or not a...
DeFi Pioneer MakerDAO (MKR) Enters Lending Market with New Spark Protocol

Spark Protocol will be a front-end application for users to interact with DAI. The new protocol’s product Spark Lend is a hard fork of Aave V3. MakerDAO also announced its intention to launch etherDAI, a liquid staking derivative (LSD). Decentralized finance (DeFi) pioneer MakerDAO (MKR) has announced plans to...
Dymension Raises $6.7m and Releases Testnet for a Network of Modular Layer-2 RollApps

Blockchain scaling startup Dymension has completed a $6.7M raise and announced the release of its public test net. Leading blockchain VCs and angel investors joined the round having been impressed by Dymension’s vision and execution. Dymension (‘Home of the RollApps’) is building a rollup development kit (‘RDK’) for their...
Humans.ai Collaborates with ClusterPower to Scale AI NFTs

AI startup Humans.ai has announced that it is partnering with Romanian AI-as-a-service provider ClusterPower. The collaboration will provide a platform to scale AI-based creation and governance on Humans.ai. Humans.ai, a European deep-tech startup specializing in AI-based Web3 offerings, has partnered with ClusterPower, an AI service provider powered by NVIDIA technology....
Gamma Launches No-Code Creator Platform for Bitcoin NFTs

Gamma, a pioneer in no-code creator tooling, has announced the launching of a no-code platform for Bitcoin NFTs. Gamma’s platform significantly simplifies the process of creating ordinal inscriptions. Gamma, the leading marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs based on the Stacks programming layer for Bitcoin, has rolled out a no-code creator...
Polygon (MATIC) Overtakes Dogecoin (DOGE) by Market Cap as zkEVM Hype Intensifies

Polygon’s market cap is now a few hundred million dollars larger than that of Dogecoin. MATIC has become the ninth largest cryptocurrency in the market. Polygon’s recent success might be related to the hype surrounding its zkEVM launch in the near future. Polygon (MATIC) is continuing to increase...
Optimism Surprises Users With Second Airdrop, OP Sinks

Optimism airdropped millions of OP tokens to active ecosystem users. The team warned that there’s no need to claim the tokens – they’ve been sent straight to the eligible users’ wallets. OP went down significantly following the news of the second airdrop. Optimism (OP) continues to...

